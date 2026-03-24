Celebrating Women’s History Month: Advice and Inspiration for Women Launching Personal Care Brands

NONYX Nail Gel for discolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails and nails damage by fungus. Logo of Xenna Corp Before and after images of a toenail treated with NONYX Nail Gel

Whether 25 or 55, you may be the next to fill an unmet need, uplift consumers, and leave a lasting mark. When women solve real problems, consumers respond.

Success is a blend of ambition and talent. When women trust their instincts, commit to their vision, and take the leap, they not only build companies—they shape the future.” — Carol J. Buck, MIA, CEO Xenna Corporation

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, it is impossible to ignore the extraordinary rise of women entrepreneurs over the past 50 years. Women now own 14.5 million businesses in the United States, representing 39.2% of all U.S. firms, a dramatic increase from the early 1990s when women owned fewer than 5 million companies. At the same time, women’s presence in leadership has expanded: today, women hold 34.7% of leadership positions in the U.S., compared to roughly 20% in the 1990s. This progress reflects decades of determination, innovation, and resilience—qualities that continue to define women business owners today.For women launching personal care products or service companies, the journey is both exciting and demanding. Success requires vision, stamina, and a willingness to take small, consistent steps forward. As many seasoned founders advise, everything takes twice as long and costs twice as much as expected—a reminder to plan carefully, price wisely, and build in margin for the unknown. Surrounding yourself with smart, capable people — whether employees or outside service providers — can make the difference between stagnation and sustainable growth.One powerful example of women-led innovation in personal care is Xenna Corporation’s NONYX Nail Gel, invented by a woman and now a long-standing category leader. Since 2000, Xenna has sold nearly 8 million bottles of NONYXat major retailers, including CVS, Walmart , Walgreens, ShopRite, and on Amazon , demonstrating how a single idea addressing an unmet need can scale into a national success story. NONYXcontinues to resonate with consumers seeking a gentle, effective solution for the unsightly appearance of fungus-damaged nails — proof that women-founded brands can compete and thrive in mass retail.The landscape for women entrepreneurs has never been more promising. Between 2019 and 2024, women-owned businesses grew 17.1%, outpacing the growth of male-owned firms. Women-owned companies now generate $3.3 trillion in revenue and employ 12.9 million people, underscoring their critical role in the U.S. economy. Yet despite this momentum, women—especially those in midlife—often underestimate their potential to launch and lead successful ventures.But the data tells a different story. Women in their 50s and 60s bring deep expertise, strong networks, an empty-nest calendar and clarity of purpose. While some studies show a decline in entrepreneurship rates among women aged 45–64, these same reports highlight that older founders operate many of the most stable, capital intensive businesses and frequently have prior entrepreneurial experience. In other words, women are never too old to make history.For aspiring founders in personal care — a sector where women’s insight is especially valuable — now is the time to act. Be enthusiastic about your idea, because building a business requires daily effort and persistence. Stay observant: many breakthrough products are discovered by accident, not by intent. And remember that success is a blend of ambition and talent. When women trust their instincts, commit to their vision, and take the leap, they not only build companies—they shape the future.This Women’s History Month, let the achievements of millions of women entrepreneurs serve as both inspiration and invitation. Whether you are 25 or 55, your idea may be the next to fill an unmet need, uplift consumers, and leave a lasting mark on the industry.Women are not just part of business history—they are writing its next chapter.

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