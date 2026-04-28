Western Specialty Contractors Completes Roofing and Sheet Metal Project for Jack Lewis Jewelers

Jack Lewis Jewelers Front Jack Lewis Jewelers Side

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Peoria branch has completed a $274,900 roofing and sheet metal project for Jack Lewis Jewelers in Bloomington, IL.

Working as a subcontractor for Catalyst Construction, Western installed a grey 80-mil TPO flat roofing system designed for long-term durability and performance. The upper roof was constructed with contour ribs to replicate the appearance of a traditional metal roof, combining functionality with architectural appeal.

In addition to the roofing system, Western fabricated and installed custom sheet metal components, including gutters, copings and fascia. The project also featured custom-fabricated aluminum composite material (ACM) panels, contributing to the building’s modern aesthetic and cohesive exterior design.

One of the primary challenges on the project involved installing PVC ribs on a flat roof system, which required careful planning and execution to achieve the desired appearance and performance. Western’s team successfully navigated this complexity while maintaining quality and project timelines.

“This project required a high level of craftsmanship to achieve both the performance and visual goals of the design,” said Devon Reed, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Our team worked diligently to ensure the finished product met expectations while overcoming the unique challenges of the installation.”

The project began on September 16, 2024, and was completed on April 14, 2025. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.



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