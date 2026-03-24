Affinity Patient Advocacy Launches Elder Abuse Advocacy & Intervention Program to Support Families Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity Patient Advocacy today announced the launch of its Elder Abuse Advocacy & Intervention Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to support individuals and families navigating elder abuse, neglect, and caregiver crisis situations.Elder Abuse is a growing and often hidden crisis affecting millions of families across the United States. Yet many cases go unreported due to fear, confusion, and lack of guidance. Affinity Patient Advocacy is addressing this urgent need by providing confidential, strategic advocacy services rooted in real-world experience, compassion, and accountability.“Including elder abuse within our advocacy efforts reflects our core mission—protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring every individual is treated with dignity, respect, and care.” Daniel Bundrick, Vice President of the Board, Affinity Patient Advocacy“At Affinity Patient Advocacy, we believe no one should suffer in silence—and no family should have to navigate elder abuse alone,” said Christina DiArcangelo , Founder and CEO. “This program was built from lived experience and a deep understanding of how complex, emotional, and overwhelming these situations can be.”The program is inspired in part by DiArcangelo’s book, Rescuing Mom , a powerful and deeply personal account that has brought national attention to elder abuse, pursuit of justice for elders, and systemic gaps in protection and support.“Rescuing Mom is more than a memoir—it is a call to action,” DiArcangelo added. “It shines a light on caregiving, mental health, elder abuse prevention, and the profound cost of silence within families and systems. This program turns that message into action.”________________________________________A Growing Need for Advocacy and SupportAffinity Patient Advocacy’s Elder Abuse Program is designed to assist families facing a range of challenges, including:• Suspected or confirmed elder abuse and neglect• Financial exploitation and medical neglect• Caregiver burnout and crisis situations• Navigating complex healthcare, legal, and protective systems• Escalation support when institutions fail to actThrough a structured and compassionate approach, the program provides:• Case evaluation and strategic guidance• Advocacy with healthcare providers, agencies, and support systems• Documentation and reporting guidance• System navigation and escalation support• Emotional and practical support for caregivers________________________________________Turning Awareness Into ActionThe launch of this program reflects a broader mission: to transform awareness into real-world impact.“Elder abuse is often hidden behind loyalty, fear, and silence,” said DiArcangelo. “Families are left to make impossible decisions without guidance, and systems do not always respond the way they should. We are here to bridge that gap.”By integrating the message of Rescuing Mom into its advocacy model, Affinity Patient Advocacy is positioning itself not just as a service provider, but as part of a growing national movement focused on protecting vulnerable adults, supporting caregivers, and demanding accountability within systems of care.________________________________________A Resource for Families and ProfessionalsThe Elder Abuse Advocacy & Intervention Program is available to:• Families concerned about aging parents or loved ones• Caregivers are experiencing crisis, burnout, or uncertainty• Individuals navigating suspected abuse or neglect• Professionals seeking guidance in complex elder care situationsThe program also offers opportunities for education, speaking engagements, and collaboration with agencies and organizations seeking to strengthen awareness and response to elder abuse.________________________________________About Affinity Patient AdvocacyAffinity Patient Advocacy provides high-level advocacy services to individuals and families navigating complex healthcare, caregiving, and system challenges. The organization is committed to ethical advocacy, transparency, and empowering individuals with the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions.________________________________________About Christina DiArcangeloChristina DiArcangelo is a global entrepreneur, humanitarian, and advocate with more than 26 years of leadership across highly regulated industries. She is the founder of Affinity Patient Advocacy and the author of Rescuing Mom, a memoir and advocacy platform focused on elder abuse awareness, caregiver support, and systemic accountability.________________________________________Learn MoreTo learn more about the Elder Abuse Advocacy & Intervention Program or to request support, visit:To learn more about Rescuing Mom and view the book trailer, visit:

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