Thorough review of government operations in Atchison County now in progress according to Auditor Fitzpatrick

03/24/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

While some claim Missouri lost the "Honey War" of 1839, residents of Atchison County will almost certainly feel like they've won when a performance audit conducted by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives them a better understanding of how their county government is operating. Fitzpatrick announced this week that his office launched a regularly scheduled performance audit of Atchison County that began during an entrance meeting with county officials on Tuesday, March 24.

"Just as the wind turbines that dot the skyline in Atchison County generate electricity for tens of thousands of homes, we hope to generate additional interest from taxpayers by conducting a performance audit that will give them a clearer picture of how effectively and efficiently their county government is operating," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I encourage anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline."

The last performance audit of Atchison County was released by the Missouri State Auditor's Office in 2018. Atchison County received a "good" rating in the audit that made recommendations for improved procedures in Sheriff's Office, including issuing receipt slips and using pre-numbered bond forms in order to improve accounting procedures and prevent potential oversights.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Atchison County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.