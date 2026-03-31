Innovative Products & Design Announces the Launch of SimplyBrush, a Biodegradable Prepasted Toothbrush

SimplyBrush provides a water-activated oral care solution designed for portability and environmental sustainability in travel and professional fields.

SimplyBrush™ is designed to provide a functional and sustainable hygiene option for individuals who require oral care solutions outside of a traditional home environment.” — Tiffinie McAfee, Founder

NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Products & Design has officially introduced SimplyBrush™, a prepasted toothbrush designed to address the needs of travelers and professionals seeking portable oral hygiene. The product is intended to provide a simplified brushing experience for individuals in environments where traditional dental supplies may be inconvenient to carry or use.

SimplyBrush™ was developed for various use cases, including transit, office settings, and fitness environments. The design features a compact form factor with a built-in mint formula, allowing users to maintain oral hygiene without the requirement of separate toothpaste tubes or extensive plumbing.

“The development of SimplyBrush™ focused on removing common barriers to oral care while traveling, such as the need for liquid toothpaste and the associated mess,” said a spokesperson for Innovative Products & Design. “The goal is to make oral hygiene accessible in a variety of settings through a portable and eco-friendly design.”

Product Specifications and Ingredients

The SimplyBrush™ utilizes a proprietary mint paste applied to the brush head. This formula is activated by water or saliva and is designed to leave a fresh taste without the bitterness sometimes found in pre-applied dental products. The formulation is intended to provide a cleaning experience that lasts several hours.

Portability and Design

The product is sized for storage in purses, backpacks, briefcases, or carry-on luggage. Because it is a single-use, prepasted item, it removes the need for users to pack additional dental supplies during short trips or daily commutes.

Sustainability Initiatives

In response to environmental concerns regarding disposable plastics, Innovative Products & Design has manufactured SimplyBrush™ and its packaging using biodegradable materials. This initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact typically associated with disposable personal care products.

“Sustainability is a core component of the product’s lifecycle,” the spokesperson added. “By utilizing biodegradable materials, we aim to offer a functional hygiene tool that aligns with current environmental standards.”

Market Positioning and Distribution

SimplyBrush™ is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing multiple travel-sized hygiene items or breath-freshening products like gum or mints.

Innovative Products & Design is currently establishing distribution partnerships within the retail and hospitality sectors. The product’s lightweight packaging and compact dimensions are suited for various retail environments, including airport kiosks, hotel gift shops, and convenience stores. The company is currently accepting inquiries from domestic and international wholesalers interested in adding sustainable hygiene products to their inventory.

About Innovative Products & Design

Innovative Products & Design is a product development company based in the United States, focused on creating user-friendly solutions for everyday challenges. The company emphasizes eco-conscious manufacturing and practical design in its personal care portfolio.

Website: http://www.brushrightnow.com/.

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