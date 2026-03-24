Verdi Partners with Vanden Bussche Irrigation to Expand Easy & Affordable Irrigation Automation Across Ontario

Verdi partners with Vanden Bussche Irrigation to bring irrigation automation across Ontario.

Ontario growers gain local access to affordable, retrofit irrigation automation backed by more than 70 years of irrigation expertise.

Growers are under constant pressure to produce high-quality crops while managing costs. We believe Verdi's technology is exactly what many growers in our region have been looking for.” — Gerard Vanden Bussche, Vice President at Vanden Bussche Irrigation

DELHI, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdi, the leading global provider of easy and affordable irrigation automation, today announced a new partnership with Vanden Bussche Irrigation, Ontario’s leading provider of irrigation solutions.

Verdi currently supports more than 20,000 acres across North America, works with some of the world’s largest food producers, and helped farms save over 1 billion liters of water last year. Through this partnership, Ontario growers will now have local access to Verdi’s automation platform, delivered with design, installation, and ongoing support from the Vanden Bussche team.

For growers managing labor constraints, rising water costs, and increasing pressure to protect yield and quality, the partnership brings together Verdi’s retrofit automation platform and Vanden Bussche’s long-standing irrigation expertise.

Vanden Bussche Irrigation has served Ontario’s agriculture industry for more than 70 years. As a fourth-generation family-owned company with locations in Delhi, Simcoe, Burlington, and Concord, the company supports growers with irrigation design, installation, service, and training across the province.

Through this partnership, Vanden Bussche will work directly with growers to assess irrigation systems, design automation plans, install and commission equipment, and provide ongoing support.

“Our mission is to make easy and affordable irrigation automation accessible to every farm by retrofitting intelligence onto the systems growers already use,” said Val King, Director of Channel Partnerships at Verdi. “Vanden Bussche has built deep trust with growers across Ontario. Their technical expertise and commitment to service make them an ideal partner as we expand access to affordable irrigation automation in the region.”

Interest in irrigation automation continues to grow across Ontario, particularly among specialty crop producers facing labor shortages and tighter water management requirements.

Verdi upgrades the irrigation infrastructure growers already use and trust by retrofitting wireless intelligence onto existing valves and pumps.

The system enables growers to remotely control irrigation, monitor pressure and flow in real time, receive alerts when issues occur, and verify that each irrigation completed as intended.

Because Verdi retrofits onto existing infrastructure, there is no need for trenching, rewiring, or full system replacement. This makes automation significantly more affordable and far less complex to implement compared to traditional solutions.

Growers can start with a single block and expand over time, making automation scalable and accessible to farms of all sizes.

Verdi customers report:

- $250 to $500 per acre in labor and fuel savings

- 10 to 30 percent water savings

- 10 to 20 percent per acre revenue increases through improved crop stress management and uniformity

Now, Ontario growers can access those same outcomes with trusted local support.

About Verdi:

Verdi is an agricultural technology company making irrigation automation easy, affordable, and accessible for specialty crop growers. By retrofitting wireless intelligence onto existing irrigation systems, Verdi enables growers to automate valves and pumps, verify irrigation completion, monitor soil moisture and pressure, and protect yield and quality without replacing infrastructure.

About Vanden Bussche Irrigation:

Founded more than 70 years ago, Vanden Bussche Irrigation is a fourth-generation family-owned company and Ontario’s leading provider of irrigation solutions for agriculture, golf, residential, and commercial landscape industries. With locations in Delhi, Simcoe, Burlington, and Concord, the company is committed to service excellence, trusted products, and innovative solutions tailored to customer needs.

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