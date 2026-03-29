Miller & Miller Auctions Realizes $396,275 in Online-Only General Store Advertising Sale

Frontenac Breweries sign: Canadian 1930s Frontenac Breweries “Count of Frontenac” 4' corner sign, graded 9.25 with excellent color and gloss (CA$10,890). Five Roses Flour sign: Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour, 42" x 26", graded 7.75 (CA$9,075). Sweet Caporal Cigarettes sign: Canadian 1930s vertical tin sign in original wood frame (CA$9,075).

Canadian and American signage, advertising tins, and breweriana soar past estimates

High-grade signs doubled and in some cases tripled the results we expected” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canadian 1930s Frontenac Breweries “Count of Frontenac” 4' corner sign sold for $10,890; a Canadian 1920s Five Roses Flour single-sided porcelain sign reached $9,075; and a Canadian late 1800s Gold Dust pocket tin achieved $5,445 during two online-only sessions of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., held March 8th.All prices are in Canadian dollars and include buyer’s premium.The first session, beginning at 9am EDT, featured 269 lots of advertising signs, soda advertising, general store advertising, and historic advertising from the Marcel Gallays Collection. The evening session at 6pm, showcasing 127 lots of advertising tins, breweriana, general store advertising, and tobacciana, attracted collectors seeking rare pocket tins and high-grade signage. Online bidding was conducted via Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with full video streaming from the auction location.“The market for soda and general store advertising remains exceptionally strong,” noted Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions. “While Victorian die cabinets and paper under glass advertising were soft, high-grade signs doubled and in some cases tripled the results we expected. Collectors are clearly hungry for quality Canadian and American pieces.”The top lot of the day was the Canadian 1930s Frontenac Breweries “Count of Frontenac” 4' corner sign (Lot 3110). Curved and single-sided, it depicts Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac, Governor General of New France from 1672–1682. Measuring 48" x 10.25" x 4.25" and graded 9.25 with excellent colour and gloss, this large corner sign is marked “General Steel Wares Limited” and is authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC #401824).A Canadian 1920s Five Roses Flour single-sided porcelain sign (Lot 3094), 42" x 26" and graded 7.75, sold for $9,075. The brand, launched in 1888 by the Lake of the Woods Milling Company in Keewatin, Ontario, helped modernize home baking in Canada and became famous for its 1915 cookbook, widely distributed with purchases.A Canadian 1930s Sweet Caporal Cigarettes Majorette vertical sign (Lot 3244), featuring a full-figure majorette in original wood frame, realized $9,075, while a 1967 Canadian Mountain Dew “Hillbilly” embossed tin sign (Lot 3233) brought $7,865. The latter features the brand’s iconic “It’ll tickle yore innards!” slogan and vibrant graphics from the late Marcel Gallays Collection.Other notable lots from the morning session included a 1924–1931 U.S.A. Diamond Calk Horseshoe Co. embossed tin sign (Lot 3196), which sold for $6,655, and a 1900s Canadian Emporium & Mont-Pelee Quebec Cigars embossed tin sign (Lot 3192), achieving $6,050. Both items were graded highly for colour and condition and retain significant historical provenance.The evening session’s top achiever was a Canadian late 1800s Gold Dust pocket tin (Lot 4000), which sold for $5,445. The curved lithographed tin, used to fit in a back pocket, features a prospector revealing gold to two well-dressed men and retains strong original finish with minor wear. A rare 1910s Taxi Tobacco pocket tin (Lot 4001) followed closely at $4,840, celebrated for its exquisite graphics and rarity among Canadian pocket tobacco collectors.Overall, 392 registered bidders placed 6,891 bids in the morning session, while 178 bidders placed 1,982 bids in the evening session. Every lot sold, resulting in a total gross of $396,275.A wrap-up video of the sale is available here: https://youtu.be/lRzo2FSr8cY Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will continue offering important online-only sales in 2026, including:March 28: Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The late Miller Carmichael CollectionApril 9: Luxury WatchesMay 31: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & MemorabiliaJune 13: Petroliana & AdvertisingMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is currently accepting consignments for their June 13th auction of Petroliana & Advertising. The deadline to consign is April 30, 2026. To view past petroliana and advertising results and to consign your items, click this link: https://www.millerandmillerauctions.com/petroliana Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in watches, art, antiques, and collectibles. To consign a single item, estate, or entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. Full auction information is available at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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