AI-Produced Trailer Debuts for Controversial Independent Film 'Jesus Returns,' Accompanied by Crowdfunding Campaign

Proof of Concept Trailer

An AI-produced trailer for the independent film “Jesus Returns” is released ahead of Easter, accompanied by a crowdfunding campaign to support its development.

The emergence of AI has changed what is possible for independent filmmakers,” — Dom Adams

MONTREAL, CANADA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent filmmaker Dominique Adams has released a proof-of-concept trailer for his upcoming feature film Jesus Returns, alongside the launch of a $5 million crowdfunding campaign to support its production. The project highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in film development and production.

Originally written in 2015, the screenplay for Jesus Returns received finalist recognition in multiple international screenwriting competitions, including the Beverly Hills Film Festival in 2016. The story reimagines a modern-day return of Jesus, presenting the character through a contemporary and unconventional lens.

According to Adams, the scale and scope of the project (featuring international settings and large-scale sequences) would traditionally require a production budget estimated at over $350 million. The filmmaker states that recent advancements in AI tools have enabled him to produce a trailer that demonstrates the film’s visual direction at a significantly lower cost.

“The emergence of AI has changed what is possible for independent filmmakers,” said Adams. “This trailer is an example of how these tools can be used to visualize large-scale stories that might otherwise be inaccessible.”

The trailer was produced using AI-assisted video generation tools, with Adams overseeing direction and creative adjustments. He describes the process as comparable to directing live actors, requiring iterative refinement to achieve the desired performances and tone.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $5 million to support production costs, including AI resources, voice talent, music licensing, and distribution. Adams indicated that the project is intended for a potential global theatrical release, depending on funding and development progress.

Adams previously self-financed two independent feature films. His first project reached the top position on the streaming platform Snagfilms, accumulating more than 40 million views, while his second film was produced on a limited budget and completed within a condensed production schedule.

Jesus Returns is positioned as a character-driven narrative exploring how a historical figure might be perceived in a modern context. The filmmaker emphasizes that the project is intended as a work of fiction without a specific religious or political agenda.

Additional information, including the trailer and crowdfunding campaign details, is available online.

- WATCH THE TRAILER

- DETAILS ON GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN

"JESUS RETURNS" MOVIE TRAILER

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