Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Delivers an Unforgettable Evening Directly Funding Early-Phase Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research Logo Michael Orland, Erich Bergen, David Foster, Bryan Adams, Sheléa, and Brenna Whitaker join Gateway for Cancer Research Chairman Richard J Stephenson and Vice-Chair Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson at Gateway Celebrity Fight Night 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona Richard J and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and David Foster

Bryan Adams, David Foster, and Others Unite for Fundraiser, with 100% of Money Raised Directly Funding Early-Phase Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research is at the cutting edge of early-phase discovery, where bold ideas are transformed into life-changing possibilities.” — Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice-Chair Gateway for Cancer Research

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard J Stephenson, Chairman and Vice-Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, a nonprofit 501c(3) organization committed to funding innovative Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials, hosted Arizona’s premiere fundraising event of the season, Gateway Celebrity Fight Night, on Saturday, March 21st at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona. The evening showcased the vibrant energy and dedication of the community coming together for a shared mission: to champion groundbreaking cancer research and highlight the importance of early-phase clinical trials in transforming patient care.

This year’s Gateway Celebrity Fight Night drew entertainers, musicians, philanthropists, and leading medical experts to raise critical funds for early-phase cancer clinical trials, an area often overlooked and underfunded, yet essential to advancing the most promising new cancer drugs and therapies.

Bryan Adams, Grammy Award winning singer and global rock icon, headlined the event with a dynamic private rock concert and featured renowned 16-time Grammy Award winning producer, David Foster, whose longstanding role as Musical Director continues to shape the event’s signature sound. The evening was emceed by cancer survivor, actor, and Broadway star Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary), whose humor charmed and energized the room, plus powerhouse R&B vocalist Sheléa, and captivating jazz singer Brenna Whitaker, each delivering unforgettable performances that elevated the night’s celebration.

Guests were also introduced to the powerful story of James “Chris” Kirk, a patient impacted by a Gateway-funded clinical trial after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and a rare FGFR mutation found in only 1% of patients.

Chris is under the care of Dr. Sameek Roychowdhury, a renowned physician at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Head of Gateway for Cancer Research’s Scientific Peer Review. Dr. Roychowdhury is leading an innovative Phase II study that uses telemedicine to deliver pemigatinib to pancreatic cancer patients with FGFR gene alterations. This approach allows patients like Chris to receive groundbreaking treatment from home, with medications shipped and labs handled locally. Early results show promising patient outcomes, giving Chris a renewed sense of HOPE and more time with his family.

“Gateway for Cancer Research is at the cutting edge of early-phase discovery, where bold ideas are transformed into life-changing possibilities,” shared the evening’s host, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, integrative health expert and bestselling author. “Every breakthrough begins with courageous patients, visionary researchers, and a community of supporters who believe in what’s possible. Together, we are accelerating progress and bringing new hope to those who need it most.”

“Gateway for Cancer Research continues to demonstrate what is possible when purpose and generosity come together,” said Gateway’s Founder, Richard J Stephenson. “We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary support of our donors and partners, whose commitment allows us to fund innovative research that has the potential to save lives.”

The black-tie event featured a cocktail reception, elegant dinner and an exciting live auction including a one-of-a-kind sapphire and diamond ring, plus a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser donated by Valley Toyota Dealers.

For more information about Gateway for Cancer Research, visit https://www.gatewaycr.org.

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About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization committed to finding, funding and furthering innovative cancer research that helps cancer patients feel better and live longer as we work to end cancer as we know it. Thanks to generous underwriting by Dr. Stacie J. and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, 100% of every donation directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions around the world. Since its inception in 1991, Gateway has invested more than $126 million to advance 249 cancer clinical trials. These studies have delivered HOPE and healing to more than 10,000 patients, altered the standard of care at some of the world's most trusted health care institutions, and contributed to new FDA-approved cancer treatments. Get involved today by visiting GatewayCR.org, like us on Facebook at GatewayCancerResearch and follow us on Instagram at @GatewayforCR, #GatewayCelebrityFightNight #CelebrityFightNight #BeAGateway #GatewayForCancerResearch #KnockOutCancer

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