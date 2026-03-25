Jack Black gives Minecraft Fan Surprise of a Lifetime from Kids Wish Network

David Henson, a 7-year-old from Xenia, Ohio

7-year-old David from Ohio is surprised by Jack Black during a Kids Wish Network virtual wish inspired by his love of Minecraft.

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kids Wish Network, a national charitable organization dedicated to granting wishes for children facing life-threatening medical conditions, is honored to share the joyful story of David Henson, a 7-year-old from Xenia, Ohio, whose love for Minecraft led to a surprise virtual meeting with actor and entertainer Jack Black.David, who has bravely undergone 19 surgeries while managing Aberrant Right Subclavian Artery (ARSA), spends much of his time in medical appointments and recovery. Through it all, Minecraft has been a constant source of creativity, comfort, and imagination. When asked who he would most like to meet, David’s answer was simple: the star of the Minecraft movie.With the help of Kids Wish Network, that dream became reality during a surprise video call to David on a Sunday afternoon. Jack Black appeared on screen, instantly turning the quiet room into one filled with laughter, disbelief, and joy.During their conversation, David and Jack bonded over Minecraft worlds, creative mode builds, enchanted armor, favorite movie moments, and even broke into song together. Jack praised David’s knowledge of the game, asked thoughtful questions, and shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming, making the experience feel personal, playful, and unforgettable.David sparked new ideas for Jack as they spoke about the new Minecraft 2 movie. David was thrilled that Jack was going to share the ideas with the director.David’s parents watched as their son lit up with excitement, fully immersed in a moment that gave him a break from hospital visits and uncertainty.“Thank you for everything you have done for us,” his family shared. The meeting was made possible by the generosity of Kids Wish Network supporters and partners who believe every child deserves moments of hope, joy, and connection, especially during hard seasons.“David giggling like a child without a care in the world reminds us why we do this,” said Tam Lai, Executive Director at Kids Wish Network. “These moments don’t erase the challenges a child faces, but they give them something powerful to hold onto—joy, confidence, and the reminder that they are seen.”David now has a memory he can return to anytime—a moment where his favorite world came to life in the most unexpected way. Watch the full video now.About Kids Wish NetworkKids Wish Network is a charitable organization dedicated to making dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses and life-altering situations. Through wish-granting, the organization provides children with opportunities to experience moments of joy and hope amid their challenging journeys.

Jack Black Surprises 7-Year-Old Minecraft Fan | Kids Wish Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.