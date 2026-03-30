Freight Rail Firm Mullins Law Group Welcomes Mark Sidman as Of Counsel

Mark Sidman

Veteran rail attorney brings 40+ years of experience in railroad transactions and freight operations.

Mark brings a rare combination of transaction experience and operational insight in freight rail. His background strengthens our ability to support clients navigating complex rail and logistics.” — William Mullins, Managing Partner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullins Law Group (MLG), a leading freight rail and transportation law firm , announces that Mark Sidman will join the firm as Of Counsel, effective April 1, 2026.After a successful career as General Counsel of Anacostia Rail Holdings Company, where he oversaw legal matters for its portfolio of common carrier railroads, Sidman has decided to take a step back from his full-time role and join MLG as Of Counsel.Sidman brings more than 40 years of experience representing short line and regional railroads across transactions, operations, and regulatory matters. He has led and advised on more than 40 railroad acquisitions, sales, and leases, and has extensive experience structuring freight rail agreements with shippers, suppliers, and connecting carriers.He began his career at the U.S. Railway Association and later led the transportation practice at Weiner Brodsky Sidman & Kider. Sidman earned his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and holds a degree in Economics from Hobart College.“Mark brings a rare combination of transaction experience and operational insight in freight rail,” said William Mullins, Managing Partner. “His background strengthens our ability to support clients navigating complex rail and logistics challenges.”About Mullins Law GroupMullins Law Group (MLG) is a Washington, D.C.-based transportation and railroad law firm . MLG helps transportation companies overcome legal obstacles, manage risk, and seize growth opportunities. The firm brings decades of deep transportation expertise to contract drafting, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing services for both railroad and trucking companies. Learn more at https://mullinslawgroup.net

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