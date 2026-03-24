Speakers Bureau faces Key Challenge: Matching Right Voice to each event, says Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst

Effective speakers, moderators, and panelists must connect with their audience

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest challenge facing meeting planners today is selecting the right voices for the right events. A speaker who excels in one setting may fall flat in another. Success depends on aligning the speaker and the message with the audience, their expectations, and the purpose and timing of the event.In addition to internal corporate meeting planners, many organizations rely on professional meeting planning groups to streamline this process and ensure successful outcomes.“Over the years, I have spoken at many events. Some were highly successful, while others struggled,” said Jeff Kagan. “It all depends on the people behind the scenes making it happen. Some are simply better than others.”While event technology such as sound, lighting, and video continues to evolve rapidly, the fundamentals of effective public speaking remain largely unchanged.The key to a successful presentation is the speaker’s ability to connect with the audience on a meaningful level. Even an emotional level.High-profile industry experts are often valuable additions to events because audiences seek their insights and expertise. Even if they are not naturally gifted orators, their knowledge and message can resonate strongly.At the same time, other types of speakers including motivational speakers, storytellers, humorists, and emotional communicators can connect with audiences in different but equally powerful ways, often creating memorable and impactful experiences.This underscores the importance of selecting the right speaker with the right message for each specific moment.The end result must be determined in advance.In some cases, a single successful presentation can lead to broader opportunities.“I once delivered a speech at the office of a national competitor,” Kagan said. “It was so well received that I was invited to present the same message to teams and executives across the country. This happened numerous times over the years.”Throughout his career, Kagan has served in a variety of speaking roles, including:• Delivering strategic, objective and unbiased briefings to Boards of Directors and executive teams on industry trends and future direction• Presenting Keynote addresses to audiences of thousands at major conferences and resort destinations• Moderating panel discussions• Participating as a panelist in industry forums and panel discussionsAs a widely recognized industry analyst and strategic advisor, Kagan has participated in numerous conferences and corporate events, both in-person and online.His decades of experience highlight a consistent truth: while industries and technologies evolve, the need for clear, engaging communication and strategic information remains constant.“The first time I stood before a large audience was decades ago at a major national sales meeting,” Kagan added. “The response was overwhelming. That moment sparked my passion for speaking.”“Let me know if I can be of service to your organization at upcoming events,” he said.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based ICT Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, consultant, influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than four decades, he has provided expert analysis on wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and emerging technologies, helping organizations understand market trends, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics.Kagan advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams navigating the evolving AI-driven landscape across both B2B and B2C markets.He has written thousands of columns and articles, translating complex technological developments into clear, actionable insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin noted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, describing him as “the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Organizations interested in engaging Kagan for speaking, advisory services, or analyst relations programs are encouraged to reach out.ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

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