Rare Petroliana, Aviation Models & Vintage Advertising Thermometers Soar in Online Auction

Goodrich Tires “Mountie” sign – Canadian 1930s vertical tin sign featuring a full-length RCMP officer promoting Goodrich Safety Tires (CA$15,730). Goodyear Tires “Tread Frame” sign – Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain dealer sign with diamond tread pattern border (CA$15,730). Westway Lockheed L1011 Tri Star – 1:36 cutaway floor model aircraft made in England for the Canadian market, monumental display piece (CA$14,520).

Miller & Miller's online-only auction highlights Canadian automotive signs, model planes, and advertising thermometers

The market for gas, oil, and automotive signs continues to rally, with die-cut porcelain at the top of the heap” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canadian 1930s Goodrich Tires “Mountie” vertical tin sign soared to $15,730; a Goodyear Tires Selected Dealer “Tread Frame” porcelain sign also achieved $15,730; and a monumental 1:36 scale Westway Lockheed L1011 Tri Star Air Canada cutaway model aircraft realized $14,520 during two online-only auction sessions held March 7th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include buyer’s premium.The morning session, “Petroliana, Aviation & Advertising – Featuring the Steve Rounds Collection,” began at 9am EST and offered 216 lots of automobilia, petroliana, model planes, and advertising signs. The evening session, “Advertising Thermometers – The Kingma Collection,” began at 6pm EST and featured 120 lots of vintage advertising thermometers. Online bidding was facilitated via Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers.com, with 404 registered bidders placing 6,690 bids during the morning session and 140 registered bidders placing 1,782 bids in the evening.“The market for gas, oil, and automotive signs continues to rally, with die-cut porcelain at the top of the heap,” observed Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Grading increasingly informs our buyers’ decisions, and condition has and always will be king. We’re thrilled to see these exceptional pieces of Canadian history recognized and appreciated by collectors worldwide.”The Canadian 1930s Goodrich Tires “Mountie” vertical tin sign (Lot 1154), graded 7.5, features a full-length Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer promoting Goodrich Safety Tires. Despite minor tears and oxidation, the sign’s untouched original condition and iconic imagery drove it to $15,730, tying as the top lot of the day. Measuring 59" x 17", it remains one of Canada’s most sought-after automotive advertising signs and was authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC #401774).Equally impressive, the Goodyear Tires Selected Dealer “Tread Frame” porcelain sign (Lot 1201) brought $15,730. This 27.75" x 39.5" sign features Goodyear’s patented diamond tread pattern border and retains excellent color and gloss, graded 9.25. A rare survivor from the Steve Rounds Collection and ex-Jim Miller Collection, it reflects both historical marketing innovation and Canadian collector appeal.The Westway Lockheed L1011 Tri Star Air Canada 1:36 cutaway floor model aircraft (Lot 1174) realized $14,520. Made in England in the 1980s for the Canadian market, this fibreglass exhibition model measures 60" in length with a 52" wingspan. It represents a pinnacle of industrial model-making and was originally commissioned for airline headquarters displays. Despite minor paint chips and a collapsed interior partition, it remains a monumental piece for aviation enthusiasts and collectors.Other notable morning session highlights include the Ford Genuine Parts V8 double-sided porcelain dealer sign (Lot 1194), which sold for $13,310. Introduced in the 1930s, the sign celebrates Henry Ford’s revolutionary V8 engine and highlights the accessibility of powerful automotive technology to the average consumer. A mid-1910s C.C. Snowdon Numidian Automobile Cylinder Oil tin (Lot 1076) achieved $12,100, and a 1930s Red Indian Aviation Motor Oil horizontal porcelain sign (Lot 1134A) also realized $12,100.The evening session was led by the Williams’ Shaving Soaps thermometer (Lot 2067), which sold for $4,235. This 1950s American lithographed advertising thermometer remains complete with excellent colour, despite minor surface nicks. Another highlight, the Salesman Sample Advertising Products Inc. scale thermometer (Lot 2047), realized $3,328. Both lots exemplify the appeal of niche advertising thermometers to collectors.The March 7th sales grossed $640,483.50, with 100 percent of lots selling. Miller & Miller Auctions facilitated online bidding through LiveAuctioneers and Miller & Miller Live, and most top lots were eligible for free delivery to the Spring 2026 Dixie Gas Show.To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the March 7th highlights, click on this link: https://youtu.be/X0SITsxCSZc Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and continues to accept quality consignments. Upcoming online-only sales include:March 28: Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The late Miller Carmichael CollectionApril 9: Luxury WatchesMay 31: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & MemorabiliaJune 13: Petroliana & AdvertisingMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is currently accepting consignments for their June 13th auction of Petroliana & Advertising. The deadline to consign is April 30, 2026. To view past petroliana and advertising results and to consign your items, click this link: https://www.millerandmillerauctions.com/petroliana Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in watches, art, antiques, and collectibles. To consign a single item, estate, or entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. Full auction information is available at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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