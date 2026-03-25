Nebraska Senate Candidate Lee Benham Calls for Healthcare Debate, Notes Lack of Engagement from Opponents

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Nebraska Senate Candidate Lee Benham Calls for Debate on Healthcare Reform, Citing “Policy Incompetence and Systemic Misunderstanding”

Nebraska voters are being asked to choose between a candidate who defends a broken system and one who doesn’t understand it. Neither approach fixes $40,000 premiums or a failing healthcare system.” — Lee Benham

BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Benham, Democratic write-in candidate for the United States Senate in Nebraska, has issued a formal public invitation to Senator Pete Ricketts and Senate candidate Dan Osborn to participate in a debate focused on healthcare reform and the structure of health insurance financing.Benham stated that he has called for a focused discussion on healthcare costs and financing and is seeking public participation from both candidates.“To date, there has been no confirmed engagement from either campaign on participating in a debate specifically focused on healthcare financing,” Benham said. “This issue represents one of the largest financial pressures on Nebraska families.”Call for a Focused Policy DebateBenham is requesting a moderated debate within the next 30 days, centered on the following topics:Drivers of rising health insurance premiumsCost distribution within employer-sponsored coveragePolicy approaches to long-term affordability and sustainabilityHe stated that the debate could be hosted by a Nebraska media outlet, university, or public policy organization and would be open to voters statewide.“Healthcare discussions often focus on coverage,” Benham said. “This debate would focus on how the system is financed and how those costs impact households.”Campaign Policy VisibilityBenham also noted that healthcare financing policy is not currently outlined as a primary issue on the public campaign websites of either major candidate in the race.He stated that this creates an opportunity to expand the public discussion on healthcare cost drivers and policy approaches.“Healthcare is one of the largest financial issues facing households,” Benham said. “Providing detailed policy information allows voters to evaluate how different approaches address those costs.”Economic Impact on Nebraska FamiliesBenham highlighted the financial scale of health insurance costs, noting that family coverage can exceed $40,000 annually.“These costs are often described as employer-paid,” Benham said. “However, economic research generally identifies them as part of total employee compensation, including wages and salary growth.”He stated that understanding how these costs are distributed is a key component of any reform discussion.Impact on Property Taxes and Local BudgetsBenham also pointed to the role of healthcare costs in public-sector budgets across Nebraska.“Health insurance expenses for state and local employees represent a significant and growing portion of public budgets,” Benham said. “As those costs increase, they influence overall funding decisions, including property taxes.”He stated that addressing healthcare cost drivers may also have implications for local tax pressures.Medicare and Long-Term Fiscal OutlookBenham noted that the next U.S. Senator will be involved in decisions related to Medicare’s long-term financial outlook, including projections that place increased pressure on the program in the coming decade.“Healthcare policy discussions at the federal level include long-term considerations for Medicare sustainability,” Benham said. “This is an issue that will require legislative attention during the next Senate term.”Proposed Policy FrameworkAs part of the proposed debate, Benham plans to present a policy framework based on:Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)Voluntary participation alongside existing coverage options“This model is designed to provide an additional option for individuals seeking portability and cost transparency,” Benham said. “It allows individuals to choose how they structure their coverage.”Decision to Enter the RaceBenham stated that the level of public engagement on healthcare financing contributed to his decision to enter the race as a write-in candidate.“The goal is to ensure that this issue receives focused attention and that voters have access to a detailed discussion of available policy approaches,” Benham said.Request for ParticipationBenham has requested that Senator Ricketts and Dan Osborn confirm their availability for a public debate and encouraged Nebraska media organizations to consider hosting the event.“A public discussion of healthcare financing provides voters with additional information when evaluating policy proposals,” Benham said.About Lee BenhamLee Benham is a Nebraska-based insurance professional with more than 30 years of experience in health and life insurance. He has worked with individuals, families, and businesses on coverage and financial planning and has been involved in early adoption of Health Savings Account–based models. Benham is a Democratic write-in candidate for the United States Senate in Nebraska.

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