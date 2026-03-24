POM Safe Introduces Intake Risk Assessment to Help Home Healthcare Providers Identify Safety Risks Before Visits

POM Safe connects risk insights, real-time protection, and reporting in one platform.

New capability integrates safety intelligence into intake workflows, helping organizations identify potential risks and prepare caregivers before visits.

Leveraging technology to deliver key insights about patient environments and community risk factors ensures our teams are informed, prepared, and supported before every visit.” — Bree Sanca, VP Behavioral Health and Intake Operations, Elara Caring

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help organizations identify potential safety concerns earlier in the care process, POM Safe, the workplace violence prevention and safety intelligence platform for home-based care, today announced the launch of its new Intake Risk Assessment (IRA) capability. The solution gives home and community-based healthcare organizations immediate access to safety intelligence during the intake process so potential risks can be identified, documented, and addressed before caregivers are scheduled to visit a patient’s home.

Home healthcare clinicians frequently enter patient homes with limited visibility into potential safety risks, a challenge that has drawn increasing attention as workplace violence prevention becomes a priority across healthcare.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers experience workplace violence five times more often than employees in other industries, and research published in Home Healthcare Now found that 58% of workplace violence incidents occur in limited-access environments such as patient homes.

Unlike hospitals or clinical facilities, home healthcare providers operate in environments they cannot control. Clinicians often enter unfamiliar homes alone and with limited information about the setting or individuals present. Studies also show that 96% of healthcare professionals experienced verbal abuse or intimidation, underscoring the importance of better visibility into potential safety risks before a visit occurs.

Built specifically for home health, hospice, and other home-based care models, Intake Risk Assessment automatically aggregates publicly available safety data including nationwide sex offender registries, criminal court records, area crime statistics, and relevant news sources. Results are delivered in under 60 seconds through POM Safe’s web-based Safety Hub or via API for direct EHR integration, allowing intake and clinical teams to make informed decisions without slowing operations.

“Home-based care teams are being asked to manage more risk with less visibility,” said AJ Leahy, Founder and CEO of POM Safe. “Intake Risk Assessment brings safety awareness into the earliest stage of the care process, patient intake, so organizations can identify potential concerns and prepare caregivers before a visit occurs.”

As care delivery increasingly moves into the home, many organizations are rethinking where safety processes should occur — shifting risk awareness earlier into the intake and scheduling workflow rather than relying solely on incident reporting after visits occur.

Elara Caring, one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based healthcare services, has integrated Intake Risk Assessment into its existing intake safety processes to strengthen how potential risks are identified before caregiver visits. The capability enhances the organization’s established risk protocols by adding automated safety intelligence directly into intake workflows.

With automated safety intelligence integrated into its existing intake process, Elara Caring’s intake teams can quickly review publicly available safety indicators and communicate relevant context to clinicians and care teams ahead of visits. This approach helps ensure caregivers have better visibility into potential risks before entering a patient’s home and supports more informed visit planning.

“Protecting clinicians delivering care in the home requires a proactive approach. By embedding the POM safety risk assessment into our intake workflow, we are proactively strengthening our safety protocols and prioritizing the protection of our clinicians. Leveraging technology to deliver key insights about patient environments and community risk factors ensures our teams are informed, prepared, and supported before every visit,” said Bree Sanca, RN, MSN, VP Behavioral Health and Intake Operations, Elara Caring.

As workplace violence prevention requirements continue to expand across healthcare, many home-based care organizations are seeking better ways to demonstrate due diligence in identifying and communicating safety risks.

Intake Risk Assessment helps organizations support emerging workplace violence prevention expectations, including OSHA guidance and growing state-level legislation focused on protecting healthcare workers in community settings.

Manual safety checks during intake often require staff to search multiple sources or rely on inconsistent screening practices. By automating the process and delivering consolidated results in seconds, organizations can reduce administrative burden while improving the consistency of safety screening.

Intake Risk Assessment is fully integrated into the POM Safe Safety Hub and complements other safety capabilities including emergency response support, location awareness, incident reporting, and post-incident review.

Risk insights can be accessed by intake teams, clinical leadership, and safety or compliance staff, and shared with caregivers when appropriate to support preparation and risk awareness before visits.

The capability is available immediately, with flexible deployment options through the web interface, API integration, and optional mobile access for field staff.

For more information, visit www.pomsafe.com/intake

About POM Safe

POM Safe provides workplace violence prevention and safety intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations delivering care in homes and community settings. The POM Safe System helps organizations support caregivers before, during, and after visits through safety intelligence, field support tools, and incident reporting and analysis.

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