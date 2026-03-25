Bolst, Inc Becomes First Georgia Real Estate Brokerage Certified as B Corporation

Justin Landis

Atlanta-based firm recognized for commitment to social and environmental impact, expanding housing access and community well-being.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolst, Inc, an Atlanta-based real estate firm, announced today it has achieved certification as a Certified B Corporation. The designation makes Bolst, Inc the first real estate brokerage in Georgia to earn B Corp status, joining a global movement of organizations committed to using business as a force for good. This certification recognizes companies that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.The B Corp certification process evaluates a company's entire social and environmental impact, from its supply chain and input materials to its charitable giving and employee benefits. For residential real estate, which is often characterized by transaction volume and independent contractor models, achieving B Corp standards can be particularly challenging. Bolst, Inc's certification signifies a business model where success is measured not only by homes sold, but also by the long-term impact those transactions have on individuals and local communities.Under the leadership of CEO Justin Landis, Bolst, Inc has integrated social impact into its core operations since its inception. The company's vision prioritizes accessible homeownership , robust agent development, and community well-being. Bolst, Inc partners with nonprofits, invests in local communities, and supports clients from first-time buyers to those facing housing instability. These efforts align with the B Corp framework, demonstrating that a real estate brokerage can be both productive and purpose-driven.A notable example of Bolst, Inc's community contributions is the Bolst Foundation . In Q4 2025, over 300 agents united through the foundation to award $110,000 in Giving Tuesday matching grants. These grants supported nonprofits dedicated to long-term housing solutions, including Hope Atlanta, HomeStretch, Atlanta Land Trust, Gateway Center, Georgia Works, and the Andrew P. Stewart Center, impacting over 400 individuals. This initiative underscores Justin's belief that real estate should expand housing access beyond mere transactions."Achieving B Corp certification is a significant milestone that validates our approach to real estate," said Justin Landis, CEO of Bolst, Inc. "It represents the culmination of our efforts to demonstrate that a real estate brokerage can cultivate a thriving business while actively contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve and expanding housing access."Bolst, Inc continues to advocate for an ethical and impactful real estate industry by prioritizing social responsibility. For more information about Bolst, Inc and its community initiatives, visit bolst.homes

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