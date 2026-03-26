‘More Important Than a Pre-Nup’. A New Guide Helps Engaged Couples Prepare for Marriage Beyond the Wedding"
New pre-marital gift from parents encourages engaged couples to prepare for marriage with the same rigour they would apply to major financial decisions.
While couples routinely spend months planning the logistics of a wedding — venues, guest lists, travel, and ceremonies — far fewer devote structured time to discussing the realities of married life.
In business, no one invests without conducting ‘due diligence’; checking out financials, debt, health, risks, liabilities and more.
More Important than a Pre-Nup, introduces a structured “due diligence” approach to marriage. As unromantic as it may at first appear, for most men and women, marriage is the biggest, most far-reaching contract they will ever sign.
The guide encourages them to ask the ‘difficult’ questions before the wedding, not after.
More Important than a Pre-Nup includes 174 insightful, and sometimes challenging questions covering areas such as:
Financial habits and long-term planning
Family dynamics and extended relationships
Career priorities and lifestyle expectations
Conflict resolution and communication styles
Mental and physical health history
Parenting expectations and future planning
It is designed to facilitate open, independent reflection followed by constructive discussion between partners.
A ‘Due Diligence’ Model for Modern Relationships
Drawing on a business concept “If you were investing in a business, responsible people always carry out due diligence — you would want to fully understand the risks, responsibilities, and long-term implications,” he said. “Marriage deserves at least the same level of thought.”
More Important than a Pre-Nup comes at a time when couples are marrying later, often with greater financial independence and more complex life circumstances than previous generations.
While the use of pre-nuptial agreements is increasing, Sheppard suggests this reflects a broader shift toward risk awareness — one that has not yet been fully applied to relationships and the practical foundations of marriage itself.
The guide reframes pre-marital preparation away from ‘pre-nuptial agreements’. Sheppard says “This ‘exit plan’ has evolved into being more important than a ‘marriage success plan’.”
Although created for engaged couples, More Important than a Pre-Nup is designed as a gift by parents and family members - because they know the challenges that lie ahead for all married couples. To support this, a substantial sample of the guide has been made available, allowing prospective buyers — particularly parents — to evaluate its tone, content, professionalism, relevance and suitability before purchasing.
“Many parents find themselves in a difficult position,” Sheppard added. “They want to support their children without interfering. This offers a respectful way to encourage important conversations without imposing advice.”
A generous sample of More Important than a Pre-Nup is available now from www.roysheppard.co.uk/engagement-gift. No sign-up is required. The full guide is available for purchase online.
ENDS
About Roy Sheppard
Roy Sheppard is a former network BBC television and radio presenter and interviewer. For many decades he has facilitated international congresses interviewing world leaders and global corporate leaders on a wide range of topics, often requiring sensitivity, clarity, and the ability to ask challenging questions.
He is the author of multiple books on communication, relationships, and personal development.
All his links can be found here: www.Linktree.com/roysheppard
Roy Sheppard
Roy Sheppard
+44 7423 797746
info@roysheppard.co.uk
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