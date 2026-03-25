Walker Memorial Baptist Church Hosts ‘Cry Out’ Women’s Night of Worship in Washington, DC

Cry Out Women's Night of Worship

A Growing Annual Gathering Creating Space for Healing, Prayer, and Breakthrough for Women Across the DMV

I have been blessed to witness firsthand the power of a praying woman, through my mother, my wife, and the countless women who have shaped the church with their faith, strength, and devotion.” — Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, Pastor

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many women are navigating increased pressure across their personal, professional, and spiritual lives, Walker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting women across the Washington, DC region to pause, reflect, and reconnect at its yearly Women’s Night of Worship: Cry Out , taking place March 27.Cry Out returns as an emerging yearly experience designed to create intentional space for women to bring what they carry, connect in community, and experience spiritual renewal through worship and prayer.Hosted by Walker Memorial’s Women’s and Young Adult Ministries, this year’s gathering is centered on the theme “Burden Meets Breakthrough,” offering a timely opportunity for women seeking peace, clarity, and encouragement in the midst of life’s demands.The evening will feature guest preacher Reverend Dr. Starlette Thomas, Associate Editor and Director of The Raceless Gospel Initiative at Good Faith Media, and author of Take Me to the Water. Known for her thoughtful teaching and commitment to spiritual formation, Reverend Dr. Thomas brings a message that speaks to the intersection of faith, identity, and lived experience.The event will include powerful worship, a transformative message, and dedicated time for reflection and prayer. Prayer rooms will open prior to the start of worship, offering women an opportunity for personal ministry and spiritual preparation.“The heart behind Cry Out is to create a space where women can come together in faith, lift their voices in worship, and leave renewed in their spirit. This is more than a gathering, it is an opportunity for women to encounter God in a real and meaningful way.”— Anitra Jackson, Minister-in-TrainingMore than a one-night event, Cry Out is continuing to grow as an annual gathering that reflects the evolving needs of women in today’s world, particularly those seeking connection, healing, and a deeper spiritual foundation within a supportive community.“I have been blessed to witness firsthand the power of a praying woman, through my mother, my wife, and the countless women who have shaped the church with their faith, strength, and devotion. Cry Out is a call for women to seek God boldly, to lay down what they carry, and to be reminded that their prayers still have the power to change lives.” — Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, PastorMedia outlets, churches, women’s organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to share this opportunity with women across the region.Event DetailsDate: March 27, 2026Prayer Room Opens: 6:00 PM | Worship Begins: 7:00 PMLocation: Walker Memorial Baptist Church2020 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009Who Should Attend:Women from all walks of life, regardless of church background or faith experienceThe event is free and open to all. Women are encouraged to invite friends, family members, and colleagues.For more information, contact admin@walkerbaptistdc.org or call 202-232-1120.

CRY OUT: WOMEN'S NIGHT OF WORSHIP 2026

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