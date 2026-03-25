Forbes Names William Montgomery ('Monty') Cerf’s Team to 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Rankings

Monty Cerf’s team was named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list, recognizing its strength in serving complex client needs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wealth management team that includes Monty Cerf has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for New York, for the fourth year in a row. This is an annual ranking that recognizes advisory teams across the country for their ability to serve clients with increasingly complex financial needs.

The list, developed by SHOOK Research in partnership with Forbes, reflects a changing landscape in wealth management. Following several years of strong equity market performance, advisors are now operating in a more nuanced environment shaped by elevated valuations, shifting interest rate expectations, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. In response, many teams have broadened their focus beyond portfolio performance to emphasize risk management, income planning, and long-term financial strategy.

Client needs have evolved alongside these market dynamics. Today, Monty Cerf explains that advisory relationships often extend well beyond investment management, encompassing areas such as business liquidity planning, tax efficiency, estate structuring, and multigenerational wealth transfer. As a result, leading teams are increasingly structured to provide specialized expertise across a wide range of financial disciplines.

William Montgomery Cerf’s team was recognized within this context, reflecting an approach centered on comprehensive planning and ongoing client engagement. The Forbes | SHOOK methodology evaluates teams using both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including assets under management, revenue, client retention, industry experience, and compliance records, as well as in-depth due diligence interviews. Investment performance is not a factor in the ranking.

The 2026 list includes more than 6,100 teams collectively overseeing approximately $8.3 trillion in client assets, with data measured as of March 31, 2025.

The 11 person team, Montclair Investment Partners https://advisors.ubs.com/montclairpartners/ of UBS Private Wealth Management, is based in New York, New York, and includes senior partners Monty Cerf, Gerry McGinley, Matt Dunn, Ross Mellor, and John Barefoot. The team oversees approximately $2.5 billion in custodied client assets and serves clients with a minimum account size of $2 million. In the 2026 ranking, the team was listed at No. 119 in the New York – NYC Private Wealth category.

About William Cerf

William Montgomery "Monty" Cerf is an investment and wealth management professional with more than 40 years of experience across investment banking, merchant banking and investment management. His career includes senior roles in global capital markets and private equity at institutions such as JPMorgan, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays. Monty Cerf holds a bachelor’s degree with high honors from Cornell University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from Yale School of Management. He advises family offices, individuals, foundations, and endowments on investment strategy, wealth planning, and long-term financial decision-making.

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