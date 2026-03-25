Inc. Names Jacqueline Lopez of Premier Enterprise Solutions to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Jackie Lopez, President of Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

No one does this alone. Sustaining a viable, impactful company or nonprofit requires not only tremendous resilience and hard work but an incredible team.” — Jacqueline Lopez, President

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Names Jacqueline Lopez, President of Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

Premier Enterprise Solutions (Premier) is proud to announce that Jacqueline Lopez has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries. The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"I am honored to be included in this list of impressive founders," says Jackie. "No one does this alone. Sustaining a viable, impactful company or nonprofit requires not only tremendous resilience and hard work but an incredible team. I am grateful daily for my business partner and spouse, Michael Lopez, and the talented, dedicated employees that have chosen Premier as their home. "

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Jackie co-founded Premier in 2012 after a career spanning GSA and DoW, with the goal of being the contractor she wished she had as a federal client. That founding instinct has driven more than a decade of consistent growth, including 33 percent year-over-year in 2025 — a year when market contraction defined the landscape for many government contractors.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

Premier is a mission-focused federal contractor providing enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and digital modernization to defense and civilian agencies. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Maryland, Premier is known for exceptional execution and solutions that advance national priorities.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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