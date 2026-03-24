Inflation-Resistant Alternative Currency, Goldback, Launching for Everyday Consumer Use in Idaho

Goldback, an inflation-resistant, gold-backed currency designed for everyday transactional use, is now available in Idaho.

The 24-Karat, Gold Collection Will Pay Homage to The Gem State’s Rich History

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldback , an inflation-resistant, physical gold currency designed for everyday transactional use, is launching today in Idaho. With over 130 private businesses already on board, customers can use Goldback for an array of goods and services, as an alternative to the traditional dollar. The collection pays homage to the state’s rich history and vibrant culture with an array of unique designs, celebrating storied events.Since its inception, Goldback has become one of the most coveted currencies on the gold market. Each 24-karat piece is manufactured using proprietary, cutting-edge technology, making it possible to spend real, physical gold on daily transactions. Developed in different regional series, Idaho was selected for the state’s friendly laws supporting precious metals as well as its established, friendly network of local coin dealers. Community demand through sales data as well as requests from area businesses also made The Gem State an easy choice to bring Goldbacks to.Available for purchase through trusted online distributors and local precious metal dealers nationwide, the Goldback Idaho collection features artwork that celebrates the state's history from pioneer settlers and Basque immigrants to Idaho's advancements in nuclear energy. With 10 designs in total, each carefully thought-out piece seeks to bring the values of Idaho’s land and people to the forefront through symbolism that is both real and timeless. From the state’s vivid landscape to diverse culture, all Goldbacks reflect the uniqueness of this mountain region.“The state of Idaho offers a close-knit community atmosphere which ties in perfectly with Goldback’s mission to support residents while empowering independent businesses to keep money within the state,” said Ben Patty, Brand Manager for Goldback. “No matter if you’re out west in Boise or up north in Coeur d’Alene, you can purchase everyday items and services with real, solid gold.Idaho joins eight other states in carrying Goldbacks, including Utah, Wyoming and Nevada. Goldbacks are now available for pre-sale through online and local precious metals dealers, including Infinity Coins, DJ's Coins, Spartacus Coins, Rose Hill Coins & Jewelry, and Ward's ACE & Country Store.For more information and to see a list of available vendors, visit www.goldback.com About GoldbackGoldbacks are an inflation-resistant, complementary, alternative gold currency. Each Goldback contains a fraction of 24k Gold, manufactured using a state-of-the-art cutting and printing process. Designed to strengthen local economies by circulating a trusted, stable medium of exchange with wealth staying within communities, Goldbacks are accepted in a growing network of over 4,000 businesses within the U.S. For more information on Goldback, visit www.goldback.com

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