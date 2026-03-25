Green Clean Commercial and SoftBank Robotics America Announce the Launch of SBX, Advancing AI-Driven Facilities Services

Where Buildings Think.

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Clean Commercial today announced it has been acquired by SoftBank Robotics America to launch Smart Building X (SBX) in North America – a globally proven model that combines services with human labor, automated cleaning equipment, robotics, and physical AI to deliver elevated, data-driven facilities management services. The acquisition establishes the first operating platform in the largest global market, the United States, to accelerate the transformation of commercial facility services through advanced automation, robotics, and predictive intelligence.Green Clean Commercial, founded in 2008 operating throughout the United States, serves Fortune 100 clients across multiple sectors. GCC will continue as the operational facility service engine inside the SBX structure, branded as Green Clean Commercial, powered by SBX, underscoring its shift from a traditional janitorial provider into an AI-driven services performance partner for national multi-site clients.A key driver in the acquisition is the strategic alignment between SBX and SoftBank Robotics America, the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, which continues to be at the forefront of robotics technology development and robotic integration into traditional labor models to drive transformative outcomes. The SBX model is directly aligned with SoftBank Robotics’ global commitment to robotics innovation, AI infrastructure, autonomous systems, and smart automation. This alignment positions SBX to deploy world class building technology at scale across commercial environments.Elliott Stipes, Founder and CEO of Green Clean Commercial, stated that “SBX represents an important strategic leap for the future of the company. The facility services industry is moving toward intelligent buildings, automation, and measurable outcomes. SBX allows us to deliver that future immediately, supported by advanced technology and aligned with a global innovation leader”.Brady Watkins, President and GM of SoftBank Robotics America, added, “Green Clean Commercial demonstrates the operational strength, commitment to clients, and readiness for innovation that we believe defines the future of smart facilities. Their leadership team understands how to merge robotics, AI, and service execution into a single performance model. SBX positions them to scale these capabilities nationally, and we are excited to support their vision for transforming how buildings operate.”SBX and Green Clean Commercial will release additional updates regarding expansion, technology integrations, and strategic offerings in the coming months.For more information about SoftBank Robotics America, please contact SBRA-us-pr@softbankrobotics.comAbout SoftBank Robotics AmericaSoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoftBank Robotics America is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SoftBank Robotics America brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on investment in robotics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.About Green Clean CommercialGreen Clean Commercial was founded in 2008, with the vision for transparency, trust in relationships, and successfully delivering results. Green Clean Commercial has consistently proven that people are at the heart of a great operation and when combined with innovative leading-edge technology, Green Clean Commercial makes it more efficient and effective. These winning principles have enabled GCC to expand nationally, serving public and private sectors including Fortune 500 and 100 clients. For more information about Green Clean Commercial, please visit www.greencleancommercial.com Media Contact:Green Clean Commercial, Powered by SBX636-329-4597info@greencleancommercial.com

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