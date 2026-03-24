Dr. Nina Shinway of Center for Specialized Psychology Recognized as a 2025 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Shinway

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nina Shinway of Center for Specialized Psychology has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. Dr. Shinway founded the Center for Specialized Psychology with a bold vision: to provide personalized, trauma-informed care for women and children who have faced adversity. A licensed clinical psychologist across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Vermont, Dr. Shinway combines deep clinical expertise with a compassionate, patient-centered approach that empowers individuals to heal and thrive.In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Shinway is dedicated to shaping the next generation of mental health professionals, providing supervision to master’s and doctoral-level students, interns, and psychological residents. She is also certified in Perinatal Mental Health, bringing specialized knowledge to support women’s mental health across the reproductive lifespan.Dr. Shinway specializes in supporting women who have experienced domestic violence, childhood trauma, or challenges related to reproductive and female-specific mental health. She creates a personalized treatment plan for each patient, using proven therapies that help process difficult experiences, manage emotions, and build resilience. Her approach helps patients regain confidence, feel empowered, and develop lasting tools for emotional well-being.Dr. Shinway earned her M.S. and Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology from Nova Southeastern University, training under nationally recognized experts in trauma and domestic violence. She also holds a B.A. and M.A. in Forensic Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, giving her a strong foundation in forensic as well as clinical practice.Beyond patient care, she served as an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Nova Southeastern University, teaching graduate-level courses on Child Maltreatment and Trauma Assessment and Intervention for students specializing in trauma care.With her dynamic combination of expertise, compassion, and dedication, Dr. Shinway continues to champion healing, resilience, and empowerment for those navigating the lasting impacts of trauma.To learn more about Dr. Shinway, please visit her website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/center-for-specialized-psychology/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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