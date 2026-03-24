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Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36

Contact: (585) 272-4818
Release Date: March 24, 2026
Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36

On Wednesday, March 25, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez will join state and local officials to break ground on a transformational project along State Route 36, which reimagines this vital corridor to provide easier access for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to the City of Hornell and surrounding communities.

WHEN:     Wednesday, March 25, 2026 
                  2:30 p.m.
 
WHERE:   New York State Department of Transportation Region 6 Fleet Shop
                  7000 County Route 70A
                  Hornell, NY 14843 

WHO:        State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez
                  State and local elected officials 

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Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36

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