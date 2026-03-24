Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36
Release Date: March 24, 2026
Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36
On Wednesday, March 25, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez will join state and local officials to break ground on a transformational project along State Route 36, which reimagines this vital corridor to provide easier access for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to the City of Hornell and surrounding communities.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
2:30 p.m.
WHERE: New York State Department of Transportation Region 6 Fleet Shop
7000 County Route 70A
Hornell, NY 14843
WHO: State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez
State and local elected officials
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