Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Break Ground on Hornell Gateway Corridor Project Along Route 36

On Wednesday, March 25, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez will join state and local officials to break ground on a transformational project along State Route 36, which reimagines this vital corridor to provide easier access for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to the City of Hornell and surrounding communities.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

2:30 p.m.



WHERE: New York State Department of Transportation Region 6 Fleet Shop

7000 County Route 70A

Hornell, NY 14843

WHO: State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

State and local elected officials

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