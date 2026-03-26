Canary Trap Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Canary Trap Wins Pioneering Penetration Testing and Transformational Offensive Security in 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2026

Winning across multiple categories for the first time reinforces our belief that organizations don’t just need testing — they need clarity, action, and measurable impact.” — Derek Nugent

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Trap is proud to announce that, for the first time in company history and as we approach our 10-year anniversary, we have been recognized as a multi-award winner in the Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine for:- Pioneering Penetration Testing- Transformational Offensive Security“This is a defining moment for Canary Trap. As we approach our 10-year milestone, this recognition validates the foundation we’ve built — delivering outcome-driven offensive security that goes beyond reports and focuses on real risk reduction. Winning across multiple categories for the first time reinforces our belief that organizations don’t just need testing — they need clarity, action, and measurable impact. Our 98% NPS rating reflects the trust our customers place in us, and our forward-thinking, customer-first approach to offensive security testing will continue to shape how we innovate and deliver value into the future,” said Derek Nugent, CEO of Canary Trap.“Canary Trap embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here:We’re proud to share this milestone with our customers and partners as we showcase these awards across our website, blog, and social media channels—reinforcing our commitment to delivering outcome-driven offensive security that makes a measurable impact.About Canary TrapCanary Trap is a recognized leader in offensive security testing and advisory services, dedicated to delivering outcome-driven penetration testing, application testing, cloud testing, and adversarial simulations that reduce real-world breach risk. Founded by ethical hackers and experienced security practitioners, Canary Trap was built on a shared mission: to reduce the likelihood and impact of security breaches through practical, actionable security testing. By combining deep human expertise with advanced tooling and, where appropriate, threat intelligence, the company delivers a thorough and in-depth approach to offensive security.Approaching its 10-year anniversary, Canary Trap has built a reputation for consistency, technical excellence, and a relentless focus on outcomes — not outputs. With a 98% NPS rating, the company’s customer-first mindset and forward-thinking approach continue to redefine how offensive security is delivered and consumed. Recognized for its pioneering methodology and transformational impact, Canary Trap partners with organizations across North America to design and execute offensive security programs aligned to today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape—providing clarity, prioritization, and measurable results that strengthen overall security posture.About the Global InfoSec AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine’s fourteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com About the JudgingThe judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry.Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com CDM Media Inquiries:Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing ExecutiveEmail: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.comToll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468International: 1-646-586-9545Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com Canary Trap Media Inquiries

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