Metrobloks Announces Data Center Investment in Liberty, Missouri

LIBERY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrobloks, a developer of AI-ready, low-latency data centers, today announced plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a new high-density data center campus in Liberty, Missouri. The project will bring 150MWs of power and will span approximately 568,800 square feet across three buildings, representing one of the largest data infrastructure investments in the state. The campus will support advanced cloud and AI workloads, leveraging the Kansas City region’s central location, robust fiber connectivity, and reliable, cost-effective power.The development is expected to create at least 30 full-time jobs with competitive wages, along with hundreds of other jobs, including construction, security, and maintenance jobs, while generating meaningful tax revenue for the region. The facility is designed for low water usage and minimal impact on local resources.“Metrobloks is proud to expand in Liberty, where we found the ideal combination of infrastructure, talent and community partnership to support our next phase of growth,” said Ernest Popescu, CEO of Metrobloks. “This investment reflects our confidence in the Liberty area as a rising digital economy and innovation hub, and we look forward to building a facility here in the Kansas City region that delivers long-term value for both our customers and the community.”State and local leaders highlighted the project as a major milestone for Missouri’s technology and infrastructure ecosystem, reinforcing the region’s position as a strategic location for next-generation digital infrastructure.

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