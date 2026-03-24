Hertford Advisors Acquires Stride Business Works Inc. to Broaden Financial Advisory and Outsourced Finance Capabilities

By bringing the team from Stride Business Works into the Hertford family, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional financial expertise and support to clients across North America.” — Andrew Bailes

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hertford Advisors , a leading Ottawa-based financial advisory firm that provides outsourced finance solutions including virtual CFO, bookkeeping, accounts receivable management and strategic financial planning services, has acquired Stride Business Works Inc., a respected provider of virtual CFO, controller, bookkeeping and financial support services for small and medium businesses in Ottawa and the surrounding area, founded and led by Dale Hein, CPA, who is retiring after a distinguished career.Founded in 2017, Hertford Advisors offers flexible outsourced finance and advisory services tailored to the unique needs of growing organizations. The firm’s services range from contract CFO engagements and budgeting/forecasting support to cloud-based bookkeeping and specialist accounts receivable services, helping clients improve cash flow, strengthen financial operations and make data-driven decisions.Stride Business Works brings over three decades of experience supporting business owners with comprehensive financial operations, including virtual CFO guidance, controller-level reporting, bookkeeping excellence and strategic tax and planning insights. The acquisition strengthens Hertford Advisors’ service offering and enhances its ability to support small and medium enterprises with deeper operational expertise and broader financial leadership.“This acquisition represents a significant step in Hertford Advisors’ growth journey,” said Andrew Bailes, Principal and Contract CFO at Hertford Advisors. “By bringing the team from Stride Business Works into the Hertford family, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional financial expertise and support to clients across Canada and the US. Their experience and client-centric approach align perfectly with our values and enhance the depth of services we can provide.”“Joining forces with Hertford Advisors is an exciting chapter for Stride Business Works,” said Dale Hein, Owner of Stride Business Works. “Clients will benefit from expanded resources, broader expertise and a shared dedication to practical, strategic financial leadership. Together, we can help businesses thrive with confidence and clarity.”What This Means for Clients:- Seamless Continuity: Existing clients of both Hertford Advisors and Stride Business Works will continue receiving service from their trusted teams without disruption.- Enhanced Capabilities: Clients will gain access to a broader suite of financial leadership and operational support services — from advanced CFO-level strategy to detailed day- to-day finance functions.- Client-First Focus: The combined firm strengthens its ability to serve organizations of all sizes, delivering tailored solutions to complex financial challenges.About Hertford AdvisorsHertford Advisors is an Ottawa-based advisory firm specializing in outsourced finance and strategic advisory services. The firm delivers virtual CFO, bookkeeping, accounts receivable management, budgeting and financial planning support to help organizations make informed decisions, streamline financial operations and achieve growth objectives. Hertford Advisors combines deep financial expertise with flexible engagement models to meet the evolving needs of clients across industry sectors.Website: www.hertfordadvisors.com About Stride Business Works Inc.Stride Business Works Inc., led by owner Dale Hein, CPA, provides virtual CFO services, controller functions, bookkeeping and financial operations support to small and medium-sized businesses in Ottawa and the surrounding area. The firm focuses on delivering clarity, structure and actionable financial insights that empower business owners to grow with confidence.

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