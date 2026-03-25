Bucalu Windows & Doors Expands Southern California Presence with Grand Opening of New South Pasadena Showroom

Bucalu Los Angeles Showroom Bucalu Ultra-Thin Panoramic Sliding Doors Bucalu Ultra-Thin Panoramic Sliding Doors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bucalu Windows & Doors, a leading provider of luxury aluminum window and door systems for high-end residential and architectural projects, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest showroom location in South Pasadena, California. The expansion marks a significant milestone in Bucalu’s continued growth across Southern California and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering premium design solutions and personalized service to builders, architects, and homeowners.

The new South Pasadena showroom offers an immersive experience showcasing Bucalu’s slim aluminum profile windows, sliding doors, and custom architectural systems designed to maximize natural light, indoor-outdoor living, and modern aesthetics. Visitors can explore full-scale displays, corner systems, large-format sliding doors, and bespoke solutions tailored for luxury residential construction.

“Our South Pasadena location represents an exciting step forward for Bucalu,” said Jason Faithful, Director of Sales for Bucalu. “This showroom allows our clients to see, touch, and experience the craftsmanship and performance that set our aluminum systems apart. We’re thrilled to better serve the Pasadena area and surrounding communities with a dedicated space for collaboration and design inspiration.”

Bucalu has built a reputation for delivering sleek, durable, and energy-efficient aluminum fenestration solutions that blend contemporary design with exceptional performance. The company partners closely with developers, contractors, and architects to provide custom-engineered systems that meet the demands of high-end residential builds and modern architectural projects.

The South Pasadena expansion comes in response to increasing demand for minimalist aluminum profiles and large-opening door systems that elevate residential design while maintaining structural integrity and thermal efficiency.

“Our goal has always been to offer more than just products, we provide solutions,” Jason added. “With this new showroom, clients can walk through real-life applications, discuss project-specific needs, and receive hands-on guidance from our experienced team.”

The grand opening will include showroom tours, product demonstrations, and opportunities for industry professionals to connect with the Bucalu team and explore partnership opportunities.

Bucalu’s South Pasadena showroom is now open to the public and available for private consultations by appointment.

About Bucalu Windows & Doors

Bucalu specializes in high-performance aluminum window and door systems designed for luxury residential and architectural projects. Known for slim profiles, expansive openings, and custom-engineered solutions, Bucalu combines modern aesthetics with durability, efficiency, and precision craftsmanship. The company serves homeowners, architects, developers, and contractors throughout Southern California.

For more information or to schedule a showroom visit, please contact Bucalu directly --- Jason Faithful, Director of Sales @ 949-315-9922

Bucalu Los Angeles Showroom

161 Pasadena Ave, Suite D

South Pasadena, CA 91030

📞 +1 (949) 315-9922

📧 sales.la@bucalu.com

🌐 www.bucalu.com

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