Dev Centre House Announces Initiative to Modernise Ireland’s Legacy Technology for the AI Era

Dev Centre House Ireland

Dev Centre House unveils new custom software development services in Ireland to modernise legacy systems for the 2026 AI and cloud-native era.

Our goal isn't just to replace old software; we want to rebuild it so that it becomes an engine for growth instead of a burden on resources.” — Twana Daniel

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Irish businesses face a changing technology landscape, Dev Centre House has launched a new initiative to help local companies overcome the limitations of their outdated IT systems. The project focuses on "Legacy Modernisation", a process aimed at revitalising old infrastructure to meet the demands of 2026.In many Irish boardrooms, frustration is growing. The desire to innovate with new tools is often hindered by "technical debt." This includes old codebases and disconnected databases that were not designed for today’s fast-paced digital world. As a trusted software development agency, Dev Centre House is stepping in to fill that gap. They offer a clear and dependable way for companies to upgrade without disrupting their daily operations.Turning Technical Debt into Digital Assets"We see brilliant Irish companies struggling to compete because they are running their 2026 operations on 2016 foundations," says Twana Daniel, CTO of Dev Centre House. "Our goal isn't just to replace old software; we want to rebuild it so that it becomes an engine for growth instead of a burden on resources."The company's approach focuses on Cloud-Native transitions. This ensures that when a business updates its systems, it can scale and handle the high compute demands of modern software. As a dedicated custom software development company, the team prioritises stability and security. This guarantees that business operations continue smoothly during the transition.A Full Suite of Digital SolutionsWhile modernisation is important, the team at Dev Centre House still supports the Irish tech ecosystem through various expert custom software development services . Their expertise covers the entire digital lifecycle, including:Mobile & Web Development: We offer custom web development services to create user-friendly, high-performance platforms that focus on the user experience and promote real business growth.Strategic IT Consulting: We guide leadership teams in making important decisions about their technology stack.Flexible Staffing: We provide expert developers to assist local teams, helping them reach important milestones without the challenges of traditional hiring.Why a Tailored Approach Matters in IrelandIn a market often flooded with generic software, the demand for high-quality custom software development in Ireland has never been higher. Businesses need solutions tailored to their specific operational needs, from local compliance standards to integration with regional supply chains.Dev Centre House is more than just a service provider; they act as a partner in progress. Whether collaborating with a growing startup in Dublin or a long-standing institution in Galway, the firm’s mission is clear: to empower Irish businesses to thrive through technology.About Dev Centre HouseBased in Dublin, Dev Centre House is a premier partner for those seeking professional custom software development services. The firm combines high-level technical skill with a straightforward, human approach to problem-solving. They are dedicated to helping organisations scale and succeed in an increasingly digital world.For more information on modernising your infrastructure, or to learn more, please visit their website at https://www.devcentrehouse.eu/ or get in touch with the Dublin office.

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