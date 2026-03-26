FMLS and ValleyMLS Give Agents Instant Access to Thousands of New Listings Across State Lines

New real estate partnership expands reach across Georgia and Alabama, making full MLS inventories searchable within the platforms agents already use every day.

This partnership opens the door to a much larger inventory of for-sale homes and a broader network of cooperating real estate professionals across Georgia & Alabama.” — Cindi Peters-Tanner, ValleyMLS Chair

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and ValleyMLS today announced the successful launch of a new data share partnership that expands listing access, market visibility, and collaboration for real estate professionals across Georgia and northern Alabama.Through this agreement, brokers and agents in both MLSs now have expanded access to property listings across a broad regional footprint — including most of northern Alabama, stretching to the Georgia and Tennessee borders, as well as FMLS’s extensive coverage throughout Georgia. Listings from each system are now exposed to a significantly larger audience of real estate professionals representing potential buyers, creating powerful new cross-market opportunities and referral connections.A cornerstone of the partnership is seamless integration into the platforms members already use every day. ValleyMLS participants can search FMLS listings directly within their local Paragon system, while FMLS members can access ValleyMLS listings inside Matrix, Paragon, and Remine Pro. There is no need to log into a separate system to view the complete listing databases on either side of the Georgia–Alabama border.“This partnership allows our members to serve clients across a broader regional footprint while maintaining the accuracy, efficiency, and transparency they expect from FMLS,” said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “By expanding access to comprehensive listing data and increasing exposure to a wider network of potential buyers, we are helping brokers and agents deliver greater value to their clients in today’s interconnected marketplace.”“For ValleyMLS subscribers, this collaboration opens the door to a much larger inventory of for-sale homes and a broader network of cooperating real estate professionals across Georgia,” said Cindi Peters-Tanner, ValleyMLS Chair. “Many clients search for homes across state lines, and having direct access to FMLS listings within the system our members already use every day allows them to serve those clients more efficiently while expanding opportunities for their sellers.”In addition to expanding exposure, the data share supports more comprehensive market analysis by providing deeper insight into pricing trends, inventory levels, and regional dynamics across the expanded territory. This enhanced intelligence enables real estate professionals in both organizations to deliver more informed guidance to buyers and sellers.The partnership reflects a shared commitment by FMLS and ValleyMLS to strengthen cooperation among MLS organizations and ensure their members have the tools, data, and geographic reach needed to succeed in an increasingly interconnected marketplace.

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