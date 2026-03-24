VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 with vSphere Kubernetes Service enables higher Kubernetes pod density and faster scaling

Run more Kubernetes pods and applications on VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 with VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service

Principled Technologies (PT) testing shows the VMware solution supported up to 5.6x the pods and faster readiness than bare-metal OpenShift

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations continue to modernize applications using containers, the ability to scale Kubernetes environments efficiently can play an important role in infrastructure utilization and operational performance. PT conducted hands-on testing to compare Kubernetes pod density and pod readiness performance between VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 with VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) and a bare-metal Red Hat OpenShift 4.21 environment.In testing using identical four-node server configurations, the VCF environment supported a higher maximum stable Kubernetes pod density than the bare-metal OpenShift environment. The VMware environment scaled to 42,000 pods, compared to 7,400 pods for OpenShift, representing up to 5.6 times the pod density on the same hardware footprint. These findings indicate that VMware Cloud Foundation can enable organizations to run more containerized workloads per cluster while improving infrastructure utilization.According to the PT report, “The infrastructure benefits of higher pod density extend beyond utilization. Organizations that can run more pods per cluster could require fewer physical servers to support the same workloads, reducing both the upfront capital hardware investment and the ongoing operational and maintenance costs of the infrastructure.”In addition to higher pod density, the VMware solution demonstrated faster pod readiness. On average, pods reached a Ready state nearly five times as fast on VCF than on OpenShift. The report states that “At the 99th percentile, representing the slowest 1 percent of requests, the gap [between the VMware and Red Hat solutions] widened to 22 times as fast… while [the VMware solution sustained] five times the pod count.” The report also points out that, “Faster pod readiness can enable organizations to scale containerized applications more quickly, reduce recovery time following node failures, and deliver more consistent application availability.”To learn more about the testing and results, read the full report at https://facts.pt/a03LT8W About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.