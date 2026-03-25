Prevencio Selected for American College of Cardiology’s Scientific Sessions Innovation Hub

Prevencio HART AI Blood Tests

Prevencio’s inclusion in ACC's Innovation Hub is an honor and reflects our commitment to advancing innovative, accessible, and accurate AI-driven blood tests for clinical use.” — Rhonda Rhyne, CEO & Chief Translational Officer

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a leader in AI-powered blood diagnostics, today announced its selection to participate in the Innovation Hub at the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) 75th Annual Scientific Sessions. This year’s program highlights the integration of artificial intelligence into clinical practice.

“Prevencio’s inclusion in the Innovation Hub at the ACC Scientific Sessions is an honor and reflects our commitment to advancing innovative, accessible, and accurate AI-driven blood tests for clinical use,” said Rhonda Rhyne, Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, underscoring the urgent need for more precise and scalable diagnostic tools,” said James L. Januzzi, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at the Baim Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Prevencio’s expanding portfolio of highly accessible, AI-driven blood diagnostics positions the company to help address critical gaps in cardiovascular care as AI adoption accelerates in clinical practice.”

Prevencio’s HART portfolio—including HART CADhs, HART CVE, HART PAD, HART AKI, and HART KD—comprises AI-powered, multi-protein blood tests designed to support the detection and management of cardiovascular and related conditions. Supported by clinical research, international patent protection, and FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, Prevencio continues to advance its mission to deliver accurate, accessible, and cost-effective diagnostics in a healthcare landscape where cardiovascular disease remains a significant global burden.

About Prevencio, Inc.

Prevencio is transforming patient care through AI-driven blood tests that deliver earlier, accurate, and more accessible diagnostics. The company’s HART platform powers the development of proprietary tests for cardiovascular disease, including HART CADhs (for detecting obstructive coronary artery disease); HART CVE (for assessing one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death); HART PAD (for detecting obstructive peripheral artery disease); HART KD (for detecting Kawasaki Disease); and HART AKI (for risk of acute kidney injury). For more information, visit www.prevenciomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, the accuracy of which is subject to various uncertainties of early-stage companies. The company does not undertake to update disclosures contained in this press release.

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