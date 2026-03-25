Decorative Coatings Market 2026 enhancing aesthetics across residential and commercial spaces

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorative Coatings market to surpass $118 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Paints And Coatings market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $336 billion by 2030, with Decorative Coatings to represent around 35% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,586 billion by 2030, the Decorative Coatings market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Decorative Coatings Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the decorative coatings market in 2030, valued at $45 billion. The market is expected to grow from $34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing residential and commercial infrastructure development, rising demand for aesthetically appealing and durable coatings, growing presence of leading regional and international coating manufacturers, adoption of eco-friendly and low-VOC products, and government initiatives promoting sustainable building materials across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Decorative Coatings Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the decorative coatings market in 2030, valued at $29 billion. The market is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-performance and aesthetically appealing coatings, adoption of eco-friendly and low-VOC products, presence of leading domestic and international coating manufacturers, growing renovations and remodelling projects, and supportive regulations promoting sustainable and safe building materials across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Decorative Coatings Market In 2030?

The decorative coatings market is segmented by product type into emulsion, wood coatings, enamels, and other product types. The emulsion market will be the largest segment of the decorative coatings market segmented by product type, accounting for 50% or $58 billion of the total in 2030. The emulsion market will be supported by the increasing residential and commercial construction activities, rising demand for cost-effective and water-based coatings, growing preference for eco-friendly and low-VOC products, widespread availability of high-quality emulsion formulations, advancements in coating technologies enhancing durability and finish, and strong adoption in interior and exterior applications.

The decorative coatings market is segmented by resin type into acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, polyurethane, and other resin types.

The decorative coatings market is segmented by formulation into water based, solvent based, and powder based.

The decorative coatings market is segmented by application into residential, and non-residential.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Decorative Coatings Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the decorative coatings market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Decorative Coatings Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global decorative coatings market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape product development methodologies, application standards, regulatory frameworks, and innovation across global residential, commercial, and architectural design ecosystems.

Growing Demand for Aesthetic and Customized Interiors - The growing demand for aesthetic and customized interiors is expected to become a key growth driver for the decorative coatings market by 2030. The rising consumer preference for aesthetically appealing, customized, and stylish living and working spaces is a major driver for the decorative coatings market. Homeowners, architects, and interior designers are increasingly opting for vibrant colors, textured finishes, and specialty coatings to enhance interior and exterior surfaces. Decorative coatings offer versatile design options, including matte, gloss, metallic, and patterned finishes, enabling personalized expression. This trend is further supported by the proliferation of home renovation shows, social media inspiration, and increased disposable income, driving higher adoption of premium and specialty decorative coatings globally. As a result, the growing demand for aesthetic and customized interiors is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Urbanization and Growth of Residential and Commercial Construction - The urbanization and growth of residential and commercial construction are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the decorative coatings market by 2030. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, and rising construction activities in residential and commercial sectors are fueling the demand for decorative coatings. As cities expand and new housing projects, offices, and retail spaces emerge, builders and contractors increasingly specify decorative paints and coatings to improve aesthetics and durability. In addition, government initiatives supporting affordable housing and urban development indirectly boost the consumption of decorative coatings. The expanding construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, acts as a strong driver for the market by providing consistent demand across both interior and exterior applications. Consequently, the urbanization and growth of residential and commercial construction are projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Consumer Awareness of Eco-Friendly and Low-VOC Coatings - The rising consumer awareness of eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the decorative coatings market by 2030. Increasing awareness about health, indoor air quality, and environmental sustainability is encouraging consumers to prefer low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) and eco-friendly decorative coatings. Manufacturers are responding by offering water-based, bio-based, and non-toxic paint solutions that reduce environmental impact while maintaining high performance and aesthetic appeal. The shift toward sustainable coatings is reinforced by stricter environmental regulations and building codes in several regions, creating an opportunity for eco-conscious products to gain market traction. This growing focus on sustainable and safe coatings continues to propel the market forward. Therefore, the rising consumer awareness of eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Decorative Coatings Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the emulsion market, the wood coatings market, the enamels market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $25 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing renovation activities, rising demand for eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings, growing adoption of advanced and durable coating technologies, expanding residential and commercial infrastructure projects, and the presence of leading regional and global coating manufacturers. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing aesthetic appeal, improving coating performance, and supporting sustainable building practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader decorative coatings and construction materials industry.

The emulsion market is projected to grow by $13 billion, the wood coatings market by $5 billion, the enamels market by $4 billion, and the other product types market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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