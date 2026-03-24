Mt. SAC Early College Academy Continues to Expand Student Opportunities

MECA students earn state-level journalism honors and advance through dual enrollment pathways that put college credit within reach in high school

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt. SAC Early College Academy (MECA) , part of the West Covina Unified School District, is continuing to broaden academic and career opportunities for students, with recent achievements in competitive journalism and growing participation in college-level coursework.MECA students recently earned top honors at regional journalism competitions, including a second-place finish in News Writing, with the student advancing to compete at the state level. The result reflects the academy's emphasis on real-world skills and academic rigor across disciplines.Through its partnership with Mt. San Antonio College, MECA allows students to earn college credits while completing their high school education and, in many cases, to graduate with an associate degree alongside their diploma. Students are also participating in career-focused pathways that connect classroom learning to professional experience."MECA represents what is possible when access and opportunity come together," said Dr. Emy Flores, Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "Our students are not only prepared for the future, but they are also already stepping into it."MECA received the 2024 National Blue Ribbon School Award from the U.S. Department of Education, the first high school in WCUSD history to earn that distinction. The school has presented its early college model at the California Coalition of Early and Middle Colleges' Dual Enrollment Summit for three consecutive years.Families interested in learning more about Mt. SAC Early College Academy can visit https://mtsaceca.wcusd.org About West Covina Unified School District:The West Covina Unified School District is dedicated to providing high-quality education to students in West Covina, CA. Committed to fostering student success through innovation and community collaboration, the district serves over 7,800 students across multiple schools. For more information, visit wcusd.org.

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