Hawke Media Celebrates Milestone of Scaling 6,000 Brands Worldwide

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawke Media , today announced it has supported the growth of more than 6,000 brands since its founding in 2014. Over the past twelve years, Hawke has grown into one of the largest independent marketing agencies in the United States, working with companies ranging from early-stage startups to globally recognized brands.Hawke Media was built on a simple premise: marketing should be accessible, flexible, and driven by performance. In a landscape where marketing has only become more fragmented and complex, that focus has proven more relevant than ever.“I started Hawke to solve a problem I kept seeing over and over—great companies struggling to grow because they didn’t have the right marketing support,” said Erik Huberman, Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “Over time, we’ve built a reputation for being both great at what we do and easy to work with, and that combination is what’s helped us support over 6,000 brands.”As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides companies with senior-level marketing leadership alongside channel specialists across paid media, lifecycle, social media, SEO/GEO, creative, and more. This flexible structure allows brands to scale marketing resources up or down as their needs evolve.As the top independent marketing agency, Hawke Media has partnered with brands across a wide range of industries, including Red Bull, Crocs, Funko, K-Swiss, Barstool Sports, and thousands of emerging companies navigating critical stages of growth.The company’s work is powered by HawkeAI , its proprietary marketing intelligence platform that analyzes performance data across thousands of campaigns to identify opportunities, benchmark performance, and guide strategic decision-making. This is further strengthened by Hawke Ventures , the company’s investment arm, which provides early access to emerging technologies and partners that feed directly into Hawke Media’s broader marketing ecosystem.As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, Hawke Media remains focused on helping brands navigate growth with clarity, flexibility, and execution that drives real results. The company’s approach is rooted in adapting to each client’s stage, goals, and challenges—ensuring marketing is built to scale, not just to launch.Looking ahead, Hawke Media plans to continue expanding its capabilities and partnerships while supporting the next generation of brands through every phase of growth.###About Hawke MediaAs the top performance marketing agency in the USA, Hawke Media is dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped 6,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com

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