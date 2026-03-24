West Covina High School Wrestlers Advance to CIF State Finals

Julie Cimarusti and Melissa Acosta

Julie Cimarusti wins back-to-back CIF Masters Championship; Melissa Acosta places second as both advance to Bakersfield

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two West Covina High School wrestlers have earned their spots at the CIF State Wrestling Finals after standout performances at the CIF Southern Section Masters competition.Junior Julie Cimarusti, competing at 140 pounds, captured her second consecutive CIF Masters Championship. Senior Melissa Acosta placed second in her division, competing against athletes from more than 500 schools. Both also competed at the CIF State Finals in Bakersfield, where the field includes top wrestlers from more than 1,600 schools across California."Julie and Melissa represent the very best of West Covina High School athletics ," said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . "Their dedication, resilience, and competitive spirit have earned them a place on the state's biggest stage."Cimarusti, who previously placed 12th at the state level, returns with experience and a clear goal of climbing higher. Acosta closes out her high school wrestling career with one of the program's most remarkable postseason runs.Their success reflects years of development within West Covina High School's wrestling program and the work of a coaching staff that has consistently produced athletes capable of competing at the top levels of the sport.About West Covina Unified School District:The West Covina Unified School District is dedicated to providing high-quality education to students in West Covina, CA. Committed to fostering student success through innovation and community collaboration, the district serves over 7,800 students across multiple schools. For more information, visit wcusd.org.

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