Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes Los Angeles Azules On Friday, September 4th

Quechan Casino Resort Los Ángeles Azules Los Ángeles Azules Los Ángeles Azules in concert Los Ángeles Azules

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome Los Ángeles Azules to Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Friday, September 4th at 8pm.After a sold-out performance at Quechan Casino Resort last year, Los Ángeles Azules are returning by overwhelming demand. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early and not miss their chance to experience one of Latin music’s most beloved groups live.Originally formed in Iztapalapa, Mexico, Los Ángeles Azules are one of the most influential groups in Latin music and are widely credited with bringing the sound of cumbia to audiences around the world. Known for their signature “cumbia sinfónica” style, the group blends traditional cumbia rhythms with modern pop influences, creating a sound that has resonated across generations.Over the course of their career, Los Ángeles Azules have released dozens of albums and produced a long list of beloved hits, including songs such as “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar,” “El Listón de Tu Pelo,” and “17 Años.” Their music has become a staple at celebrations and dance floors throughout Latin America and beyond.The group has also achieved remarkable success online. They became the first Mexican group to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club, with their videos Mis Sentimientos featuring Ximena Sariñana surpassing 1.2 billion views, and Nunca Es Suficiente featuring Natalia Lafourcade reaching more than 1.8 billion views. They earned a Latin GRAMMY nomination for their album Cumbia del Corazón.In recent years, the group has continued to expand its global audience through collaborations with leading Latin artists and acclaimed live recording projects featuring orchestral arrangements and special guest performers. In 2018 they played at Coachella, marking the first time a traditional cumbia group has played the festival. For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 15 table games, and a 10-table live poker room, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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