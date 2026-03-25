Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Extends Everybody Loves Raymond- Celebrating 30 Years Exhibit

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will extend the run of its exclusive exhibit, Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years through Labor Day. Photo Credit Steve Leung, LIMEHOF.

Popular demand and record visitor turn out proves that three decades later, Everybody Still Loves Raymond!

The enthusiastic crowds of fans for our Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition is evidence that we have established ourselves as one of Long Island and New York's most popular cultural centers” — LIMEHOF Chairman and Executive Producer of this exhibit, Ernie Canadeo

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced that due to popular demand, it will extend the run of its exclusive exhibit, Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years through Labor Day (September 6th, 2026). The exhibit has drawn in record numbers of visitors proving to be a worthy successor to the hugely successful 2-year run of the Billy Joel – My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey exhibit.“The enthusiastic crowds of fans for our Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition is evidence that we can create major exhibitions and have established ourselves as one of Long Island and New York's most popular cultural centers,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo, who is also executive producer of this exhibit.The opening of the exhibit was preceded by a special VIP preview of the exhibit on November 25th, where Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano was the guest of honor and made a heartfelt speech.This is a super surreal moment in my life," Romano said. "This is the closest I come to time travel to be here in this museum exhibit. The job they’ve done is unbelievable and it’s just a crazy special thing to experience this 20 years later. "Also in attendance for the VIP preview was Rory Rosegarten, Ray Romano’s manager and an Executive Producer of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and show Producer and writer Tom Caltabiano. Both were very strong supporters of the exhibit, as is show creator Philip Rosenthal.About the exhibitThe Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit is presented by Catholic Health. This is the first time a complete exhibition of this scale has been assembled for public display, and the first time ever that the set is accessible to the public. The exhibit—designed by LIMEHOF Creative Director and renowned designer Kevin O’Callaghan—is a completely immersive experience. Visitors can walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets. These sets include the living room, the kitchen, and other areas of the house. Visitors can see a variety of iconic items—including original clothing, the famous fork and spoon, and the Christmas toaster—among other classic items from the series. Multimedia clips—including behind the scenes and rare out-takes and a range of videos related to the show—are playing in LIMEHOF’s surround sound theater.In addition to the new exhibit, LIMEHOF is also featuring The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, which will include items on loan from the Billy Joel Archives that have never been on public display. LIMEHOF has not determined or announced a final closing date for the exhibition.Tickets to the exhibits are on sale on LIMEHOF’s website. The tickets include access to The Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition, The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, Surround Sound Theater, and The Hall of Fame Room, which features rare memorabilia and info from over 140 Inductees and events. This will include ‘LIMEHOF’s Sunday Concert Series,’ with Long Island Musicians playing original music, and ‘Local Filmmaker Series.’ Check the event schedule for details.For more information, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/ About LIMEHOFFounded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

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