2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces International Shortlist Jury

300+ Global Creative Leaders Across 6 Continents Set the Stage for the Industry’s Best Work

NYF’s Shortlist Jury brings together an extraordinary group of global creative leaders whose experience, talent, and diverse perspectives are essential to the integrity of the competition” — Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) unveiled the 2026 Shortlist Jury , a curated panel comprised of visionary industry leaders and award-winning creatives.Bringing together over 300 top-tier executives from around the world, spanning 6 continents and 43 countries, the Shortlist Jury reflects the global breadth and diversity of today’s creative leadership, representing a powerful mix of Chief Creative Officers, CEOs, CSOs, Managing Directors, Founders, Executive Creative Directors, Producers, and other key figures shaping the industry.This Shortlist Jury plays a critical role in shaping this year’s competition, evaluating entries across newly launched and expanded category groups for 2026. These include Executive Jury–judged categories such as Baked in New York and Creative Marketing Strategy/Effectiveness (including Sports), alongside expanded areas like Future Now, Design, Package & Product Design, and Creativity in Commerce, among others. As the first line of evaluation, the Shortlist Jury is instrumental in curating the work that advances to the Specialty Executive Juries and final Executive Jury panels.“NYF’s Shortlist Jury brings together an extraordinary group of global creative leaders whose experience, talent, and diverse perspectives are essential to the integrity of the competition,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “We’re incredibly grateful for their commitment and discernment. As the first line of evaluation, they play a pivotal role in shaping the work that moves forward, championing ideas that truly deliver impact and, as always, Show Us Something We Haven’t Seen.”The distinguished NYF Shortlist Jury panel will evaluate all entries across NYF Advertising’s diverse categories, identifying the most innovative and impactful work to advance to Finalist status.Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2026 Executive Jury. Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room. Specialty Executive Juries will judge their designated categories.The official deadline to enter the 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 23, 2026. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations, visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ . View the 2025 Advertising Awards winners’ showcase About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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