San Diego Clinic Becomes Region’s Only Clinic Using Precision IVF with AI Technology

Precision IVF with AI-Assisted Embryo Assessment Traditional vs. time-lapse embryo culture: continuous monitoring reveals the full developmental journey from Day 1 to Day 5. EmbryoScope™ | FISD

Fertility Institute of San Diego Introduces Precision IVF Program Integrating Chloe AI, Continuous Embryo Monitoring, and Undisturbed Culture

Providing visual access to embryo development helps patients better understand how their embryos grow and how embryo selection decisions are made.” — Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility Institute of San Diego today announced the launch of its Precision IVF program, a laboratory approach that integrates artificial intelligence–assisted embryo assessment with continuous time-lapse embryo monitoring. The clinic is currently the only fertility center in San Diego offering this integrated AI-supported embryoscope system designed to provide deeper insights into embryo development during IVF treatment.

Precision IVF combines three key technologies within the embryology laboratory: undisturbed embryo culture, continuous time-lapse imaging, and AI-assisted developmental analysis powered by the Chloe platform. Together, these tools allow embryologists and physicians to observe embryo development in greater detail while maintaining stable culture conditions during the earliest stages of life.

Continuous Monitoring Without Disturbing Embryo Development

In conventional IVF laboratories, embryos are periodically removed from incubators for microscopic evaluation. Precision IVF utilizes a time-lapse incubator that continuously records embryo development while embryos remain in a stable environment.

The incubator captures thousands of high-resolution images from fertilization through early embryo development, generating a visual timeline that allows embryologists to review developmental milestones without exposing embryos to temperature or environmental fluctuations. Maintaining undisturbed culture conditions may support embryo stability during critical stages of development.

Chloe AI Provides Developmental Insights During Embryo Selection

Within the Precision IVF program, the Chloe artificial intelligence platform analyzes morphokinetic data, the timing and pattern of early embryo cell divisions and developmental milestones.

Using continuous time-lapse imaging captured by the embryoscope incubator, Chloe reviews thousands of developmental data points during the first several days of embryo growth. Research suggests that embryos developing within specific developmental timing patterns may have a higher likelihood of successful implantation. By analyzing these patterns, Chloe provides analytical insights that support embryologists and physicians during the embryo selection process.

A time-lapse recording of embryo development demonstrating how the system monitors early embryonic stages can be viewed on the attached video.

The video illustrates how embryos are continuously monitored inside a time-lapse incubator without being removed from stable culture conditions. This allows physicians and embryologists to observe the complete developmental timeline while maintaining an undisturbed environment for embryo growth.

“Embryo selection has historically relied on static observations taken at specific time points,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Founder and Medical Director of Fertility Institute of San Diego. “Precision IVF allows us to observe the entire developmental journey of an embryo and incorporate AI-assisted analysis alongside the expertise of our embryology team when determining embryo transfer strategies.”

The Chloe system generates a developmental summary known as the Chloe EQ Score, which reflects characteristics observed during embryo culture. Physicians may review these insights together with other laboratory findings, genetic testing results such as PGT-A, and patient-specific clinical factors when discussing treatment options with patients.

Increasing Transparency for Patients During IVF

Precision IVF also introduces a new level of transparency for patients undergoing fertility treatment. Through the Chloe Embryo Viewer platform, patients receive secure access to time-lapse videos of their embryos developing in the laboratory.

Patients can review embryo development on a mobile device or computer, allowing them to observe key stages of development and feel more connected to the laboratory phase of their treatment journey.

“Many patients describe the laboratory portion of IVF as the most mysterious part of the process,” Dr. Hosseinzadeh added. “Providing visual access to embryo development helps patients better understand how their embryos grow and how embryo selection decisions are made.”

Supporting the Evolution of Data-Driven Reproductive Medicine

The adoption of time-lapse embryo monitoring and artificial intelligence reflects a broader shift toward precision medicine in reproductive healthcare. Fertility clinics around the world are increasingly exploring technologies that may help reduce subjectivity in embryo grading and provide additional data points during embryo selection.

By integrating AI-supported embryo monitoring into its laboratory workflow, Fertility Institute of San Diego joins a growing number of fertility centers adopting advanced analytics to support individualized treatment strategies.

Availability

The Precision IVF program is available immediately at the clinic’s San Diego facility. The technology may be incorporated into individualized treatment plans following physician consultation.

Patients undergoing IVF treatment at the clinic may receive:

• Continuous time-lapse monitoring of embryo development

• AI-assisted embryo development analysis using Chloe

• Secure access to embryo development videos

• Detailed embryo development reports summarizing key milestones

More information about Precision IVF is available at

https://fertilityinstitutesandiego.com/precision-ivf/

About Fertility Institute of San Diego

Fertility Institute of San Diego is a physician-led fertility practice founded by Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, a dually board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with more than 25 years of experience in reproductive medicine. Located in San Diego, California, the clinic provides individualized fertility care including IVF, egg donation, fertility preservation, and international fertility services. Patients are seen directly by Dr. Hosseinzadeh throughout their treatment journey, reflecting the institute’s commitment to personalized care and clinical precision.

The clinic also supports international patients through its global fertility program, offering telemedicine consultations, travel coordination, and multilingual patient support for individuals and couples seeking advanced fertility treatment in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated clinical benefits and technological capabilities associated with Precision IVF and AI-assisted embryo monitoring systems. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Clinical outcomes in assisted reproductive technology may vary based on individual patient characteristics, medical history, age, embryo quality, and other factors. No representation or guarantee is made regarding treatment success rates.

Chloe EQ is a CE-marked product in the European Union. In the United States, Chloe EQ is considered an investigational device and is limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use.

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