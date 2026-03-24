The Story Factory Named State-Approved Qualified Production Facility in Philadelphia

Designation gives film and TV producers access to PA's enhanced tax incentive framework, including up to a 30% credit for qualified, post-production expenses.

In a world shaped by technology, our mission is to keep humanity at the highest-level of storytelling and to be strategic about connecting people who honor stories through the work they create.” — Ashlee Hollis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Story Factory , a woman-owned and operated production facility located at 1600 N. 5th Street, has been designated by the Pennsylvania Film Office as a Qualified Production Facility (QPF) located within the City of Philadelphia.This designation makes The Story Factory a production facility within Philadelphia city limits that meets the QPF criteria, positioning it as a premier location for film and television production. Productions that utilize The Story Factory may be eligible for up to a 30% tax credit on qualified production expenses.“It is an honor to be qualified as a QPF in Philadelphia,” said Ashlee Hollis , Founder and President of The Story Factory. “In a world shaped by technology, our mission is to keep humanity at the highest-level of storytelling and to be strategic about connecting people who honor stories through the work they create. We’ve wanted a space where creatives find a haven and creativity finds a home and this is it. To receive this distinction is especially incredible news as we celebrate America 250 right in the birthplace of our country. We are thrilled to support Philadelphia’s creative economy and the work of filmmakers from across the country.”A Qualified Production Facility (QPF) is a state registered facility used by film and TV productions and meets strict infrastructure standards (access door, grid load, power).Key benefits of The Story Factory’s QPF designation include:Access to Pennsylvania’s enhanced tax incentive framework, including up to a 30% credit for qualified, post-production expenses when productions utilize The Story Factory.A premier, in-city in-state space designed to meet the highest infrastructure standards, including a loading dock meeting access door requirements, robust grid load, reliable power, and scalable lighting capabilities.A strategically located, locally-owned facility that supports independent filmmakers, studios, local news stations, companies visiting the city, and production houses seeking a dependable, cost-effective, and compliant production environment within Philadelphia.About The Story FactoryThe Story Factory is a corner-block building wrapped in one-of-a-kind mural art and led with a mission to “build stories out to build people up.” The Story Factory is home to Helm Creative Studio, and features 12,000+ sq. ft. of creative workspace in addition to stages and studios for photo, video, and recording. The organization is committed to fostering inclusive storytelling, supporting local talent, and delivering high-quality production services.

The Story Factory has met the requirements for an approved qualified production facility with the PA State Film Office.

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