Mayur Verma Unveils Two Transformative Leadership Books For The Modern Professional Era

Author Mayur Verma The Captain's Code by Mayur Verma The Gita Applied by Mayur Verma

“The Gita Applied” and “The Captain’s Code” Deliver a Powerful Blend of Timeless Wisdom and Real-World Leadership Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when professionals across industries are navigating increasing pressure, uncertainty, and complexity, author Mayur Verma introduces two impactful books designed to redefine how individuals approach leadership, decision-making, and personal growth: The Gita Applied: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Life and The Captain’s Code: Leadership Lessons from Cricket for the Corporate World.

These two works offer a structured yet practical approach to mastering both the internal and external dimensions of leadership—combining deep philosophical insight with actionable real-world lessons.

Reframing Ancient Wisdom for Today’s Leaders

With The Gita Applied, Verma brings the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita into the context of modern professional life. The book reinterprets the iconic dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna as a framework for navigating workplace stress, ethical dilemmas, and high-stakes decision-making.

Instead of positioning the Gita as a purely spiritual or religious text, the book presents it as a practical guide for achieving clarity, focus, and emotional discipline in demanding environments.

“Modern professionals are constantly expected to act, decide, and perform—but rarely taught how to do so with clarity and stability,” says Verma. “The Gita Applied bridges that gap.”

Key outcomes for readers include:

The ability to remain calm and focused under pressure

Clear decision-making frameworks during uncertainty

Stronger emotional intelligence and self-management

A deeper sense of purpose in both work and life

Ethical leadership grounded in responsibility, not ego

Leadership Lessons from the Cricket Field to the Boardroom

In The Captain’s Code, Verma shifts from philosophy to performance—drawing parallels between cricket leadership and corporate management. The book explores how leaders operate when outcomes are visible, accountability is constant, and pressure is unavoidable.

Through insights inspired by some of the game’s most respected leaders, Verma highlights that leadership is not defined by position, but by mindset, composure, and consistency.

“Cricket, like business, is a game of decisions under pressure,” Verma notes. “The difference between success and failure often comes down to how leaders think, act, and respond in critical moments.”

Key outcomes for readers include:

Practical strategies for decision-making in high-pressure situations

Improved team leadership, accountability, and trust-building

Enhanced ability to lead with calmness and clarity

A performance-driven mindset rooted in discipline and consistency

Real-world leadership lessons that are immediately applicable

A Complete Leadership Framework for Today’s World

While The Gita Applied focuses on building inner clarity and mental strength, The Captain’s Code emphasizes external leadership execution and team dynamics.

Together, they form a comprehensive leadership system:

Clarity of Mind → Strength of Action

Emotional Stability → Better Decisions

Values-Driven Thinking → Sustainable Leadership

This dual approach makes the books highly relevant for professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and individuals seeking not just success, but long-term effectiveness and balance.

Availability:

The Gita Applied and The Captain’s Code are now available globally on Amazon in print and digital formats.

Author Page:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mayur-Verma/author/B0GP9BMTGH

About Mayur Verma:

Mayur Verma is an author specializing in leadership, self-improvement, and practical life strategies. His work focuses on translating complex ideas into simple, actionable insights that empower individuals to grow with clarity, discipline, and purpose. Through his writing, Verma aims to help readers navigate modern challenges while staying grounded in strong values and effective thinking.

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