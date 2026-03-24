Square Signs Spotlights Trade Show Displays and Signage for High Impact

Retractable banner and Trade Show Display

Square Signs shares expert insights on high-impact signage solutions to help businesses attract attention, and maximize trade show success.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event season that kicked off at the beginning of February, and which will be ongoing until the end of April, is a perfect opportunity for brands to provide their customers and prospects with a tangible, in-person experience that guarantees success and growth. However, it falls upon participating businesses to lay out a strategy and plan accordingly to capitalize on the occasion. That being said, signage plays a major role in trade shows and expos, and businesses need to know what types can increase their reach and garner attention from the attending masses.Square Signs has over a decade of experience in helping businesses showcase their brand, products, and services at trade shows. It has partnered with several businesses over the years and delivered custom trade show displays directly to the event venues, and in perfect timing. The most popular products that have proven to be effective include retractable banners that often showcase new announcements and services, table covers that offer a decorative element to the booth, and pop-up displays that provide ample space for branding and act as a backdrop. Other complementary displays are often tabletop displays that engage visitors to inspect them more closely and often include a call to action, marketing materials as giveaways and souvenirs, and illuminated SEG displays that command attention and bring people to your booth.A trade show booth that includes a collection of these products, with a well-trained, knowledgeable staff, and a good location, will receive many leads who can easily be converted. These visitors can also be leveraged to increase your social reach and bring other visitors and businesses to your booth.In this regard, Square Signs CEO, Arman Danielyan, says: “We ourselves participate in several trade shows every year. Our company has the unique vantage point of being both a participant at trade shows and a supplier of trade show displays to other businesses that attend the same trade shows, as well as many others. We know what the best-performing products are, and we know what setups and designs reel in the most visitors. An empty, poorly-designed, or overwhelming booth is always going to be inferior to a balanced and intriguing one.”Square Signs is an online sign-making and printing company, serving customers across the US and Canada. The company offers diverse signage products and thousands of customizable templates, designed to meet a wide range of needs. It has also set up an intuitive design tool for users to optimize each product for their specific purposes.

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