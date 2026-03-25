OG Acquisition 2 Corp Provides Update on Business Combination with Concenter BioPharma Ltd and Key Strategic Milestones

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Acquisition 2 Corp. (“OG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced business combination with Concenter BioPharma Ltd. (“Concenter”), an innovative Israeli biotechnology company focused on developing a novel oral therapy targeting insulin resistance to slow or even Halt the Type 2 diabetes disease.

Key Highlights:

• Definitive Agreement Executed and Capital Milestones Achieved: On February 12, 2026, OG entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Concenter BioPharma Ltd. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of an Israeli tax ruling and completion of a targeted $2 million capital raise. To date, the parties have collectively raised over $2.4 million, substantially satisfying key financial covenants under the agreement.

• Appointment of World-Renowned Diabetes Expert as Chief Medical Officer: Concenter has appointed Dr. Ralph A. DeFronzo as Chief Medical Officer. He is a Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Diabetes Division at UT Health San Antonio, as well as Deputy Director of the Texas Diabetes Institute. A Harvard Medical School graduate, Dr. DeFronzo played a key role in the U.S. development of Metformin and its FDA approval in 1995.

• Human Clinical Trials Advancing Across Multiple Jurisdictions: In Israel, approval has been received from the Ministry of Health, with trials expected to include 18 patients at Herzliya Medical Center. Manufacturing is underway and patient recruitment has begun, with first dosing anticipated in May 2026. In India, trials are being prepared with CRO Spectrum (Mumbai), including 80 patients across four centers, pending CDSCO approval.

• Planned Public Listing in Canada: OG continues to advance toward a planned public listing in Canada in 2026.

• Growing Investor Interest and Strategic Momentum: OG continues to engage with investors seeking exposure to what may represent one of the most significant breakthroughs in diabetes treatment in recent decades.

"We have been working tirelessly to progress Concenter and are excited to announce some of our milestones achieved since the last update. I wanted to focus on the The appointment of Dr. Ralph DeFronzo, a pioneer in the development of Metformin, which signals a transformative era for Concenter. We aren't just managing symptoms anymore; we are targeting insulin resistance at its core. With our capital milestones surpassed and clinical trials underway in Israel and India, we are moving closer to providing a life-changing oral therapy for the millions living with Type 2 diabetes." – Aaron Meckler, CEO of OG Acquisition 2 Corp



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the transaction, regulatory approvals, clinical trial timelines, and planned public listing. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

About OG Acquisition 2 Corp.

OG Acquisition 2 Corp. is a Canadian acquisition company dedicated to identifying, financing, and advancing emerging issuers with scalable global potential.

About Concenter BioPharma Ltd.

Concenter BioPharma is an Israel-based biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics aimed at addressing insulin resistance—the root biological cause of Type 2 Diabetes—with the goal of slowing or halting disease progression and enabling the patients to live a “normal” life, rather than solely managing symptoms.

For parties interested in learning more about Concenter BioPharma, its clinical development progress, or the anticipated Canadian public listing, Aaron Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of OG Acquisition 2 Corp., welcomes direct inquiries and discussions. Mr. Meckler can be reached at ameckler@180-advisory.com

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