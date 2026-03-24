VAREP Applauds Bipartisan Introduction of the Military Financial Literacy Act (MFLA)

Legislation strengthens financial readiness and long-term stability for servicemembers.

Legislation strengthens financial readiness and long-term stability for servicemembers.

Financial readiness is mission readiness. The Military Financial Literacy Act delivers trusted, one-on-one guidance to help servicemembers stay prepared and resilient for long-term success” — Son Nguyen, Founder & President, VAREP.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals ( VAREP ), a national Veteran Service Organization and HUD-Approved Housing Counseling nonprofit, proudly supports the introduction of the Military Financial Literacy Act (MFLA), led by Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) and Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10)The legislation establishes a pilot program directing the Department of Defense to partner with qualified counseling organizations to deliver credentialed, one-on-one financial and housing counseling to servicemembers during active duty and transition—helping close a critical gap in financial readiness and long-term stability.“Our troops and their families make huge sacrifices to keep us safe. When they return, we need to do everything possible to help them thrive back home, which includes making it as easy as possible to find and buy a home,” said Congresswoman McDonald Rivet. “The Military Financial Literacy Act is a commonsense step to ensure service members who want it get expert, personalized counseling on how to best find the right home for their families to build a life.”“Financial readiness is mission readiness. The Military Financial Literacy Act delivers trusted, one-on-one guidance to help servicemembers stay prepared and resilient for long-term success,” said Son Nguyen, Founder & President, VAREP. “We thank Congresswoman McDonald Rivet and Congressman Harrigan for their bipartisan leadership in advancing a practical solution that strengthens those who serve.”"Service members are constantly on the move, dealing with VA benefits, new housing markets, and unfortunately, lenders who see them as easy targets. A quick briefing just doesn't cut it," said Congressman Harrigan. "This bill gets them in front of a real expert, one on one, who can walk them through their credit, their budget, their VA home loan options, and their legal rights as a service member. I'm proud to co-lead this because these men and women have enough to worry about defending this country. Their financial future shouldn't be one of them.”The legislation has received support from leading Veteran Service Organizations, including VAREP, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).###About VAREPThe Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is a national Veteran Service Organization (VSO) and HUD-approved housing counseling agency dedicated to expanding housing opportunity, financial readiness, housing stabilization, VA home loan awareness, and homeownership access for servicemembers, veterans, surviving spouses, and military families. Learn more at VAREP.org

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