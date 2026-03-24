34 Star Athlete Autograph Signers Lead Off 2026 Lineup for the 46th National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont

Mike Tyson Dennis Rodman Ric Flair

The National Also Announces that All-Access VIP Packages Have Sold Out in Record Time

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention, Inc ., along with talent partner TRISTAR Productions, today announced an initial list of 34 celebrity athletes across a variety of sports who will be on site at the 46th annual National to sign autographs. The news comes as the event also announces the selling out of its 5-Day All-Access VIP passes.Tickets for these 34 athletes and for additional names to be announced in the coming weeks will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, April 21st. Please visit www.tristarproductions.com/National for more information on the TRISTAR Autograph Pavilion at this year’s National, and to purchase autograph tickets. The 46th National Sports Collectors Convention is happening this July 29th through August 2nd at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.Topping the list of the first 34 VIP signers is legendary heavyweight boxer, undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987-1990 and widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson. Joining Tyson is fan favorite Dennis Rodman, the Detroit Pistons & Chicago Bulls legend, 2-time All-Star player and 5-time NBA Champion. Rounding out the list of marquee names is Ric Flair - the "Nature Boy" - a 16-time World Champion Wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer, and widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The full list of autograph signers can be found below.“This first list of star athletes is a very strong, fan-favorite roster for the 46th National,” said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers. “So many more names are coming, and while All-Access VIP sold out this year in record time, Basic VIP 5-Day passes that include 12 selected free VIP autograph signers are still available, along with 5-Day Early Entry passes and single day General Admission passes.”The full list of signers announced by The National and TRISTAR Productions today include:FOOTBALLEric Allen (1st NSCC)Steve AtwaterBrian BosworthEarl CampbellAntonio GatesCharles HaleyEdgerrin JamesRon MixJoe MontanaJerry RicePhil SimmsKurt WarnerBASEBALLAngel Berroa (1st NSCC)Bert BlylevenRafael Furcal (1st NSCC)Gene Hiser (1st NSCC)Javy Lopez (1st NSCC)Randy Martz (1st NSCC)Eddie MurrayManny RamirezCal Ripken, Jr.Mariano RiveraScott RolenLee SmithOzzie SmithGeovany Soto (1st NSCC)Mike Squires (1st NSCC)Billy WilliamsDave WinfieldKerry WoodRobin YountBASKETBALLDennis RodmanBOXINGMike TysonWRESTLINGRic FlairIn response to significant dealer demand, the 2025 National had a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet – with nearly 20% more space for vendors that included a new upstairs area in Hall G with 75 additional vendors. In 2026, The National will expand on the Hall G success by adding 150 more dealer tables there and on the main floor, with the new International Pavilion showcase in Hall G with international vendors displaying soccer and Trading Card Games, along with new corporate activation areas.Also for 2026, the very popular National Trade Nights program returns for a third year, as does the Live Streaming Pavilion, with 55,000 square feet of space dedicated to the exciting world of live case breaks.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

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