The world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week’s 30th Annual MRO Americas, will be held in Orlando, April 21-23

The 30th Annual MRO Americas

Conference to include speakers from Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, UPS Airlines, along with 10 Year Fleet & MRO Forecast

We’re proud to celebrate the 30th Annual MRO Americas and welcome the industry back to Orlando for the largest and most influential gathering in aviation MRO.” — Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aviation MRO community will gather for the world’s largest industry event, Aviation Week by Informa 's 30th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), April 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, also April 21-23 (#MALMS).The conference will feature high-level speakers offering industry insights, with the Conference Chair address by David Springer, Senior Director – Engineering / Technical Operations, UPS Airlines. Other speakers include John M. Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO, AAR Corp.; Nicole Hodges Austin, Innovation Program Manager, Alaska Airlines; William Ampofo, Senior Vice President, BGS Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing; Alice Belcher, Head of Predictive Engineering & Innovation, Delta TechOps; Dave Marcontell, Vice President, Technical Operations, JetBlue; Kurt Kinder, Vice President of Maintenance Operations, Southwest Airlines; and many more.See here for the full agenda: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html . Timely topics include:• Tariffs: Evaluating the industry impact and ongoing concerns• Show me the money - Artificial Intelligence: The can-do panel• Capacity planning for long-term stability• Bridging the gap: Responses to the skill shortage• Supply Chain: Collaborating for successLeading Aviation Week analysts, Brian Kough and Daniel Williams, will present the 2026 10-Year North America Commercial Fleet and MRO Forecast. According to data, the industry can expect more than 5,200 new commercial aircraft to be delivered over 10-years in North America out of over 23,000 worldwide. Both the Airbus A320 and Boeing Max aircraft will vie for leadership while driving the new delivery counts.Data shows that more than 9,300 new engines are needed to power new aircraft in North America while 8,300 engines are associated with retiring aircraft. North America’s fleets will generate 20% of the global MRO demand of $1.6 billion over 10-years. At the same time, the MRO workforce could be short 20% of its needs by 2028. MRO Americas highlights successful ways to recruit, develop and retain aftermarket professionals.The event includes an exhibition floor with more than 1,000 solution providers and an expected 18,000 registered attendees. The exhibition floor will feature engaging content including sessions, case histories and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends at the Go Live! Theater.“We’re proud to celebrate the 30th Annual MRO Americas and welcome the industry back to Orlando,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa. “As the largest and most influential gathering in aviation MRO, this event is integral to our customers’ business operations, and the premier destination for dealmaking, insights, and meaningful connections with peers, customers, and prospects.”The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/register.html MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. The Emerald Sponsor is HEICO. Platinum Sponsors are AerCap Materials, Aero Accessories, AvAir, Chromalloy, Embraer, GE Aerospace, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik, RTX, Setna iO, and Standard Aero. Inside MRO is the official publication of MRO Americas.See here for a full list of sponsors: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/sponsors/sponsors.html New this year is TechHub, the Future of Aviation Maintenance at MRO Americas, where attendees will see cutting-edge technology and innovation in the MRO sector. Located directly on the show floor, this dynamic theater is designed to bring together industry-leading experts, software providers, and those in the MRO sector looking to better understand how tech can help their business. Other new features this year include AI powered matchmaking, curated networking zones, and an enhanced digital experience.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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