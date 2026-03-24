MagGo GS Launches on Kickstarter as the First Magnetic Gaming Sling for Switch and Steam Deck

MagGo GS: The Gaming Sling for Switch & Steam Deck Magnetic Fast Access · Full Setup Carry · Built for Handheld Gaming

A magnetic sling with 1-second access, expandable storage, and smart protection—built for Switch, Steam Deck, and handheld gamers on the move.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The First Magnetic Gaming Sling for Switch & Steam Deck Launches on Kickstarter, MagGo GS by ULTIXReimagining how handheld gamers carry and access their gear — no zips, just instant magnetic access.Gaming on the go has never been more popular, but carrying your setup still feels outdated. Zippers, cluttered compartments, and slow access often get in the way of what should be a seamless experience.MagGo GS aims to change that.Now live on Kickstarter, MagGo GS is introduced as the world’s first magnetic gaming sling designed specifically for handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. Built around speed, visibility, and smart organization, the bag replaces traditional zippers with a magnetic access system that opens in one second.“Most bags weren’t designed for how people actually game today,” said the design team behind MagGo GS. “We wanted something that lets you open, grab your device, and start playing instantly — without digging around or slowing down.”A new way to access your gearAt the core of MagGo GS is its 94-point magnetic closure system. Instead of zippers or buckles, the bag opens with a simple motion, giving users immediate access to everything inside. The structured interior and 60-degree opening angle ensure that contents remain secure while still fully visible.This design allows players to transition quickly between moments — whether commuting, waiting in line, or taking a quick break — without the friction of traditional bags.Built for the full gaming setupUnlike standard sling bags that only fit a device, MagGo GS is designed to carry an entire handheld gaming setup. The interior includes a dedicated compartment for consoles, organized storage for accessories, and space for controllers, cables, and game cards.A removable W-shaped insert stabilizes the handheld device and provides additional protection during movement. When removed, the bag transforms into a more flexible everyday carry sling, adapting to different use scenarios beyond gaming.The bag also features an expandable design, allowing users to increase capacity when needed without compromising its compact form.Protection without compromiseMagGo GS combines a 3mm EVA hard-shell structure with a durable 900D water-resistant exterior. Inside, a soft anti-scratch lining protects screens and joysticks from daily wear.This combination ensures that devices remain secure and protected from bumps, pressure, and movement during travel — while maintaining a clean, minimal aesthetic suitable for everyday use.Designed for handheld gamersMagGo GS is compatible with a wide range of popular devices, including the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Logitech G Cloud, and other similarly sized handheld consoles.The product was developed with input from handheld gamers across different regions, with testing conducted in real-world environments such as public transport, gaming cafés, and conventions.Now live on KickstarterMagGo GS is currently available on Kickstarter with limited Early Bird rewards. The campaign offers backers the opportunity to be among the first to experience a new approach to gaming carry — one focused on speed, simplicity, and thoughtful design.For Media Inquiry:Contact: ULTIX OUTDOORSTel: +447846772288Email: support@ultixoutdoors.comKickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/4toN2 Media Assets： https://shorturl.at/cTJn0

MagGo GS: The Gaming Sling for Switch & Steam Deck. Magnetic Fast Access · Full Setup Carry · Built for Handheld Gaming

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