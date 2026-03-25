Refinery Calc and ESI Advisory Services Announce Joint Launch of PetChem Calc: Asset Intel for Global Ethylene Margins

Refinery Calc and ESI Advisory Services launch PetChem Calc, delivering asset-level intel on global ethylene margins, cost curves, and plant competitiveness.

By combining ESI Advisory Services’ deep ethylene expertise with Refinery Calc’s optimization-driven analytics, PetChem Calc delivers a precise understanding of competitiveness and margin formation.” — Rommel Oates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refinery Calculator Inc. (“ Refinery Calc ”) and Ethylene Strategies International, Inc. (“ ESI Advisory Services ”) today announced the joint launch of PetChem Calc, an advanced analytics platform delivering asset-level visibility into global ethylene plant margins and cash costs, with a primary focus on ethylene and derivative value chains.By combining ethylene unit-level operating data with feedstock inputs, yield structures, run rates, and historical pricing, PetChem Calc enables users to precisely quantify, benchmark, and compare ethylene margins across individual plants and regions.The platform generates facility-level cash cost curves for every ethylene unit globally, including steam crackers, coal-to-olefins (CTO), methanol-to-olefins (MTO), ethanol dehydration, and other non-traditional production pathways, providing a clear view of cost competitiveness across regions, feedstocks, and technologies.For integrated refinery-linked crackers, PetChem Calc uniquely leverages Refinery Calc’s nonlinear optimization engine technology to accurately quantify true feedstock costs, capturing refinery-level economics that are extremely difficult to model using conventional approaches.This integrated capability enables users to identify global cost leaders, rank assets by competitiveness, and pinpoint high-cost, at-risk ethylene units most vulnerable to margin compression or shutdown, delivering actionable intelligence for traders, bankers, operators, and investors.“This is more than a product launch. It represents a new intelligence layer for global downstream markets and extends refinery-level intelligence into ethylene markets. By combining ESI Advisory Services’ deep ethylene expertise with Refinery Calc’s optimization-driven analytics, PetChem Calc delivers a more precise understanding of competitiveness and margin formation, moving beyond regional averages to show how performance is differentiated across individual assets.”— Rommel Oates (CEO, Refinery Calc)"Ethylene markets have long lacked the level of transparency that exists in refining. Through this collaboration with Refinery Calc, we are bridging that gap bringing together comprehensive market insight and Refinery Calc’s Engine Mode Optimization to deliver true asset-level clarity on global ethylene economics. PetChem Calc gives market participants the ability to understand not just where margins are, but why they exist and how they evolve."— Mark Woods (President/Founder, ESI Advisory Services)PetChem Calc will offer a suite of powerful features, including:1. Asset-Level Margin & Cost IntelligenceBenchmark ethylene margins and cash costs across 400+ global ethylene units, with plant-level visibility by region, feedstock, and production technology.2. Cost Curves and Risk IdentificationGenerate global cost curves across all ethylene production pathways, including steam crackers, CTO, MTO, and ethanol-based units, and classify assets by competitiveness to identify cost leaders and high-cost, at-risk capacity.3. Full Value Chain Pricing & MarginsConnect crude, gas, NGLs, coal, and downstream products to analyze margin formation, feedstock competitiveness, and regional arbitrage.4. Scenario-Based ModelingRun multi-scenario analyses across pricing and feedstocks to evaluate margin sensitivity and shifting global competitiveness.5. Actionable Competitive InsightsIdentify advantaged assets, benchmark performance, and track real-time changes in global positioning for faster commercial decisions.Strategic Collaboration with ESI Advisory Services PetChemCalc is supported by a strategic collaboration between Refinery Calc and ESI Advisory Services, combining world-class refining optimization technology with deep ethylene market expertise. Through this partnership, PetChem Calc is enriched by one of the most comprehensive global ethylene cash-cost and margin datasets, enhancing its analytical depth and market relevance to research global competition for the manufacture of ethylene and ethylene derivatives.Book a Demonstration TodayPetChem Calc invites industry leaders, market participants, and stakeholders to schedule a personalized demonstration of the platform. This interactive session will showcase how PetChem Calc connects refinery operations with ethylene economics, enabling faster, smarter decisions across volatile global markets.For more information or to book a demonstration, please contact:📞 +1 (832) 856-0650✉️ info@petchemcalc.comAbout Refinery CalcRefinery Calc is a provider of advanced energy analytics, delivering refinery-level operational and economic intelligence across global crude, refining, ethylene, and hydrogen markets. Its platform leverages a proprietary nonlinear optimization engine and live data inputs to model refinery performance, quantify margins, and evaluate crude valuation and yield economics at the asset level. The company supports traders, operators, and investors with high-resolution insights into global supply, demand, and refinery competitiveness.About ESI Advisory ServicesESI Advisory Services is a petrochemical and energy market intelligence firm specializing in fundamental supply-demand analysis and margin forecasting. ESI Advisory Services works closely with clients to develop specific strategies across the ethylene, NGL, plastics and other ethylene derivative value chains on a daily basis with the accuracy and intensity required for commodity trading. The firm provides detailed insights into market drivers, including outages, pricing dynamics, and capacity trends, helping clients understand and forecast margin/price drivers to navigate the increasing volatility of today’s petrochemical markets. ESI Advisory Services combines deep industry expertise (>250 years of expert experience) with rigorous analytics to deliver actionable strategies and tactics for trading, commercial, and investment decision-making with the goal of helping clients improve profitability and/or reduce market risks.

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