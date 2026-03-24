Dose Moving & Storage Expands Logistics Services for Events, Retail, Realtors, and Medical Offices in Phoenix

Dose Moving & Storage expands service coverage across Greater Phoenix Metro Dose Moving's professional team provides exceptional customer service to families and businesses throughout the Greater Phoenix Valley Dose Moving & Storage now serves over 20 cities across the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area with climate-controlled moving trucks

Dose Moving & Storage expanded logistics and storage solutions supporting event production, real estate transitions, & medical office relocations.

Our goal is to support businesses with logistics solutions that go beyond traditional moving services and adapt to evolving operational needs.” — Dose Moving & Storage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dose Moving & Storage, a Phoenix-based company providing professional movers in Phoenix and surrounding areas, has announced the expansion of its service offerings to support a wider range of business logistics needs, including event production logistics, retail inventory storage, real estate transitions, interior design projects, and medical office relocations.As demand grows across multiple industries in the Phoenix metro area, businesses are increasingly seeking logistics partners that can handle not only transportation, but also coordinated storage services in Phoenix and time-sensitive delivery. Dose Moving & Storage is responding to this shift by strengthening its capabilities across several specialized service areas.Event production logistics has become a key focus, as Phoenix continues to host corporate events, trade shows, and large-scale activations. These projects require precise scheduling, coordinated deliveries, and efficient setup and breakdown processes. Dose Moving & Storage supports event organizers with structured logistics planning, ensuring equipment and materials arrive on time and in the correct sequence.Retail businesses are also driving demand for flexible storage and distribution solutions. With seasonal inventory fluctuations and the rise of e-commerce, many retailers require short-term and long-term storage combined with reliable transportation. The company’s expanded logistics model integrates commercial moving services with inventory management support, helping businesses maintain efficient operations.The company has also expanded its collaboration with real estate professionals, offering moving and storage support tailored to the needs of homebuyers and sellers. From pre-listing storage to post-closing move coordination, these services are designed to align with the timelines and expectations of modern real estate transactions.Interior designers and home staging professionals represent another growing segment. These projects often involve receiving, storing, and delivering high-value furnishings and décor. Dose Moving & Storage provides careful handling and coordinated delivery services that align with installation schedules and design timelines.In the healthcare sector, the company now offers specialized support for medical office relocations. Moving sensitive equipment and coordinating transitions without disrupting operations requires detailed planning and execution. Dose Moving & Storage works with medical offices to ensure organized relocations with minimal downtime.“Our goal is to support businesses with logistics solutions that go beyond traditional moving services and adapt to how companies operate today,” said Dose Jason of Dose Moving & Storage. “We are seeing increased demand from industries that require precision, flexibility, and reliable execution across every stage of the process.”With these expanded services, Dose Moving & Storage continues to position itself as a full-service logistics partner for businesses across Phoenix and surrounding areas.

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